UPND Takes ‘Disputed’ Kasempa Ward Election

The Opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) has scooped the Kanongo local government by election through a lot in Kasempa District of North Western Province.
UPND Candidate, Titus Nsakanya emerged winner after the returning officer, Milton Sakala cast a lot following a tie between the UPND and PF.
The two candidates polled 209 each prompting the returning officer to cast a lot in accordance with the Electoral Act and the Electoral Returning Officer’s Handbook.
Electoral Commission of Zambia Public Relations Manager Margaret Chimanse has explained that it is by law to cast a lot when there is a tie in an election such as that.
She said the election results are considered valid as stipulated in the Electoral Process Act 2016 general regulations article 48 (1).
The Kanongo local government By-election was contested by the Ruling Patriotic Front and the Opposition UPND following the resignation of area councillor John Kateta.
13 Comments
Herbert Nduulwa
Congratulations Mr honourable Titus Nsakanya & the team of UPND.
Shi Tasha
boring
Ignorant
Bakamushi namufwala nefya red, kuwayawayafye
Al kaida
Viva PF
evaristo kt
HH and GBV =united party for national distruction(UPND)
Misango Ya mishanga Seller
Chikala Ba mbuya bobe ba fumilekwi? Te kumushi?
chisanga
PF wenyo wenyo tapi wenyo ati vivi pf wenyo Go UPND chakhubabani pita go chipolopolo UPND GO WELU WELU WE
kanonga mwebo congratulations to the winners in the wards both pf and upnd leadership cams from God Almighty
chisanga
Powerful guys ha ha ha ha ha ha every every every powerful boys oh on
Emmanuel kayawe
go go upnd
Uncle Lemo
Go Go Upnd
Thomas
congregation honourable for winning though you won it by 1 vote that shows pf also worked had.
shaka
Congratulate where deserved.