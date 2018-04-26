  1. Home
  2. Headlines
  3. UPND Takes ‘Disputed’ Kasempa Ward Election
Headlines

UPND Takes ‘Disputed’ Kasempa Ward Election

|

The Opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) has scooped the Kanongo local government by election through a lot in Kasempa District of North Western Province.

UPND Candidate, Titus Nsakanya emerged winner after the returning officer, Milton Sakala cast a lot following a tie between the UPND and PF.

The two candidates polled 209 each prompting the returning officer to cast a lot in accordance with the Electoral Act and the Electoral Returning Officer’s Handbook.

Electoral Commission of Zambia Public Relations Manager Margaret Chimanse has explained that it is by law to cast a lot when there is a tie in an election such as that.

She said the election results are considered valid as stipulated in the Electoral Process Act 2016 general regulations article 48 (1).

The Kanongo local government By-election was contested by the Ruling Patriotic Front and the Opposition UPND following the resignation of area councillor John Kateta.

13 Comments

  1. Herbert Nduulwa

    Congratulations Mr honourable Titus Nsakanya & the team of UPND.

    Reply

  2. Shi Tasha

    boring

    Reply

  3. Ignorant

    Bakamushi namufwala nefya red, kuwayawayafye

    Reply

  4. chisanga

    PF wenyo wenyo tapi wenyo ati vivi pf wenyo Go UPND chakhubabani pita go chipolopolo UPND GO WELU WELU WE

    Reply

  5. leave a reply

    kanonga mwebo congratulations to the winners in the wards both pf and upnd leadership cams from God Almighty

    Reply

  6. chisanga

    Powerful guys ha ha ha ha ha ha every every every powerful boys oh on

    Reply

  7. Emmanuel kayawe

    go go upnd

    Reply

  8. Uncle Lemo

    Go Go Upnd

    Reply

  9. Thomas

    congregation honourable for winning though you won it by 1 vote that shows pf also worked had.

    Reply

  10. shaka

    Congratulate where deserved.

    Reply

Leave a Reply