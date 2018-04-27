  1. Home
Kalusha Pays Quiet Homage to Gabon Disaster Heroes

Former FAZ president Kalusha Bwalya paid homage to his fallen teammates at the Gabon Memorial Site two days ahead of schedule to stay clear of public scrutiny.

Bwalya who was supposed to have linked up with his teammates in Darkar enroute to fulfilling a FIFA World Cup fixture against Senegal survived the plane crash as he was travelling from his base in Netherlands where he starred for PSV Eindhoven.

The 1988 African Footballer of the Year later captained the reconstituted Zambian team to the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations finals were they lost 2-1 to a more experienced Nigerian side that had the likes of Rashi Yekini, Emmanuel Amunike, Daniel Amokachi and Jay Jay Okocha among others.

Saturday marks 25 years since the Zambia National Team perished off the coast of Gabon wiping out 18 players, officials and crew members with a journalist.

Below is what Bwalya wrote:

Today I decided to go give homage to my fallen team mates one day earlier. I wanted my full attention to be on my brothers rather than on a public function. A day does not go by that I don’t think about my family that I lost off the coast of Gabon in 1993. 25 years later my heart is still broken. A team that could have gone so far…………. #KK11 #chipolopolo #Zambia #gabon #airtragedy #25 years

18 Comments

  1. Geoffrey Bwamba Mwalya(GBM)

    A good thing a good human being can do

    Reply

  2. Hanizy

    Bwalya that’s is a good thing to remember your team met may God bless you

    Reply

  3. Charlesmicklayì

    Kalu that’s good spirit for a leader like you

    Reply

  4. Christopher Silwamba

    Kalu I Recommend You For The Memories Of You Former Team Mat Es Are Still Fresh. Chris Sills.

    Reply

    • BlackBird

      Ba Christopher Silwamba your message should have read “Kalu I commend you for remembering your former team Mates”. Recommend is to endorse something.

      Reply

  5. EMMANUEL

    That very good

    Reply

  6. One time

    That a good signal kalu.We all miss them.Let their soul rest in everlasting peace.We miss them.

    Reply

  7. faz

    may their souls rest in peace

    Reply

  8. Chris B

    Some wounds never heal the hurt is just as fresh. I miss that team, thanks to you great Kalu you brought us comfort in time immense sorrow over the fallen heros. You humbled yourself and served mother Zambia with humility, love and Passion for the game of football. May God bless you.

    Reply

  9. Masters

    May Their Souls Rest In Peace

    Reply

  10. lindiwe

    A big lose ever,memories will always remain . congrats kalu u are a leader indeed

    Reply

  11. paul

    Tears may dry but memories are fresh.may your sours rest in peace our heroes

    Reply

  12. Bishop Austin Mpomwa

    Great loss & painful.It’s hard to forget!
    God bless uuKalu.u

    Reply

  13. Take junior

    Kalusha we’ll done

    Reply

  14. Gabriel

    May their Saul rest in Christ’s peace

    Reply

  15. simz

    Rest in peace hero’s.

    Reply

  16. Chibola

    We miss them. One kalu, that’s wonderful of you.

    Reply

  17. ALBERITY

    Rest in peace our football hero’s,,,,,,.

    Reply

