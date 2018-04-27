Kalusha Pays Quiet Homage to Gabon Disaster Heroes

Former FAZ president Kalusha Bwalya paid homage to his fallen teammates at the Gabon Memorial Site two days ahead of schedule to stay clear of public scrutiny.
Bwalya who was supposed to have linked up with his teammates in Darkar enroute to fulfilling a FIFA World Cup fixture against Senegal survived the plane crash as he was travelling from his base in Netherlands where he starred for PSV Eindhoven.
The 1988 African Footballer of the Year later captained the reconstituted Zambian team to the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations finals were they lost 2-1 to a more experienced Nigerian side that had the likes of Rashi Yekini, Emmanuel Amunike, Daniel Amokachi and Jay Jay Okocha among others.
Saturday marks 25 years since the Zambia National Team perished off the coast of Gabon wiping out 18 players, officials and crew members with a journalist.
Today I decided to go give homage to my fallen team mates one day earlier. I wanted my full attention to be on my brothers rather than on a public function. A day does not go by that I don’t think about my family that I lost off the coast of Gabon in 1993. 25 years later my heart is still broken. A team that could have gone so far…………. #KK11 #chipolopolo #Zambia #gabon #airtragedy #25 years
