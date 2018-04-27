Pres. Kabila To Delay DRC Election To June 2019; The Third Time Since His Term Expired

Democratic Republic of Congo President Joseph Kabila is planning to postpone the delayed December 2018 elections to next year, his members of parliament have disclosed.
The lawmakers have questioned the timing of a law that is supposed to come for debate over the allocation of parliamentary seats.
“In DRC, there is supposed to be a law where the allocation of seats in a particular area is supposed to be debated and determined by the whole parliament but instead, Kabila has assigned that task to a parliamentary committee,” one of his lawmakers disclosed.
“This has angered a lot of us from the ruling party but in actual fact, Kabila knows what he is doing. He wants to create confusion in parliament and claim that as long as this matter is not resolved, then we can’t have general elections this year in December.”
One of the lawmakers added that all this was a well planned move by President Kabila especially given that he knew the Congolese parliament goes on recess in June.
“There is a parliamentary holiday from June 15 to September; parliament will close for any form of business ,” said the MP who spoke on condition of anonymity.
“Kabila then wants to bring the proposed bill back to parliament in September where members are supposed to debate it before its implementation. So in short, the electoral plans for the elections will be affected for as long as this matter remains unresolved in parliament.
“Kabila will then tell the whole world that we can’t have elections this year because of that legality.”
The lawmaker said this is just a plan for President Kabila to further buy time and extend his illegal stay. His term expired in December 2016 but President Kabila has already rescheduled the polls two times so far.
“The real reason is for him to push the the elections to June next year because the elections cannot be held until this law is fully debated and a parliamentary resolution made,” he said.
“SADC have been duped and cheated by Kabila that’s why all the presidents that attended the troika meeting in Angola this week have to put an end all the nonsense going on here.”
The MPs warned that if the region does not stop President Kabila, DRC is headed for a fully fledged war which may have spiral effect on neigbouring countries.
Geoffrey Bwamba Mwalya(GBM)
I have come to hate this chibila.
paul
very bad pls KABILA have a heart of consideration, the people of Congo and its neighbour’s
One time
Kabila is a criminal. I wonder why Sadc are quite on this matter. He kabila is not concerned about the welfare of his people.I hate his action.
father fm
Kabila has missed an opportunity of making a difference of being a leader of DRC. Most us thought the once youngest president will lead DRC on respecting the constitution safe guard the lives of people. Too bad, that we still see people running from bullets and with bullet wounds. Power is sweet, but power can be bitter if not properly handled.
Evans Mwelwa
Am just appealing to SADC member States to more pressure on Kabila to step down is too much for the people of Congo and neighbours like Zambia which has almost 50%of our provinces shared by this rich country but nothing to enjoy.
Weagans Kanubu
Please MR Kabila have respect For Congolese Constitution.
DP
i wonder why Jonathan mutawere have such ally
Lee
Congolese should praying hard,coz vis idiot can not step down by the saying ov de pipo.
Summer salt
Please kabila be the Democrat you proposed immediately you ascended into power. Don’t be like Mobutu in disguise! Let there be light in Congo DRC. Peace be still!
FGM
ECOWAS forced Yahya Jammeh from power because they wanted to safeguard the lives , property and economy of Gambia and west Africa. Why can’t SADC do the same? Is it because most sadc leaders have something in common with Kabila ? Pluck out that selfishness and consider for the suffering Congolese and their neighbours. Kabila! You’re are indeed not a Congolese!!!
Bishop Austin Mpomwa
Can we’ve de say of de majority & not one man’s voice,pliz.
Gabriel
The reason why most African countries are poor is most African leaders are too selfish . please Mr KABILA just step down let other people also enjoy you’re not the owner of congo
chisanga
U chi kabila stop visinye