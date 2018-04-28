Katumbi, Kagame Meet At Mo Ibrahim Even In Kigali

Congolese opposition leader Moïse Katumbi is in Kigali, Rwanda attending at international event orgaised Mo Ibrahim.

The Mo Ibrahim initiative promotes good governance, accountability and salaries.

According to local media, Katumbi touched down at Kigali international airport ahead of the Ibrahim Governance Weekend – a f lagship event of the Mo Ibrahim Foundation.

The event is held annually in different African countries.

Moïse Katumbi, a favourite to win the delayed elections is also wanted by DRC leader Joseph Kabila for politically motivated charges which include allegations of running a covert mercenary group.

Kabila has delayed elections that were due in 2016 after his second mandate expired and he is constitutionally barred from seeing a third term.

While in Kigali, Moïse Katumbi is due to meet renowned debaters Donald Kaberuka, Member, Global Leadership Foundation and former president of the African Development Bank, Dr Carlos Lopes, Professor, Graduate School Of Development, Policy & Practice, University of Cape town and former Executive secretary, Economic Commission for Africa.

Others attendaning are Nanjala Nyabola, Kenyan Writer and activist, Comfort Ero the Director International Crisis Group, Clare Akamanzi, CEO, Rwanda Development Board and Acha Leke, Senior partner,McKinsey & Company, SA. Co-founder, African Leadership Network.