Katumbi, Kagame Meet At Mo Ibrahim Even In Kigali

Congolese opposition leader Moïse Katumbi is in Kigali, Rwanda attending at international event orgaised Mo Ibrahim.
The Mo Ibrahim initiative promotes good governance, accountability and salaries.
According to local media, Katumbi touched down at Kigali international airport ahead of the Ibrahim Governance Weekend – a flagship event of the Mo Ibrahim Foundation.
The event is held annually in different African countries.
Moïse Katumbi, a favourite to win the delayed elections is also wanted by DRC leader Joseph Kabila for politically motivated charges which include allegations of running a covert mercenary group.
Kabila has delayed elections that were due in 2016 after his second mandate expired and he is constitutionally barred from seeing a third term.
While in Kigali, Moïse Katumbi is due to meet renowned debaters Donald Kaberuka, Member, Global Leadership Foundation and former president of the African Development Bank, Dr Carlos Lopes, Professor, Graduate School Of Development, Policy & Practice, University of Cape town and former Executive secretary, Economic Commission for Africa.
Others attendaning are Nanjala Nyabola, Kenyan Writer and activist, Comfort Ero the Director International Crisis Group, Clare Akamanzi, CEO, Rwanda Development Board and Acha Leke, Senior partner,McKinsey & Company, SA. Co-founder, African Leadership Network.
6 Comments
Hammer
What do we us Zambians have to do with this meeting?
iqama-sadiq
We have everything to do as the Ass that owns this site benefited under RB who was persecuting gallant son of Zambia, Dr. Mahtani, a true patriotic industrialist and creator of decent jobs for thousands of Zambians.
The Ass is giving coverage to Katumbi as he wants to benefit from his billions of dollars that he has invested across Africa, mainly in Ghana with son of RB.
It is all about looting and fooling the gullibles.
chisanga
Yes
Likukela kota Ikafa
We should read international news in order to be part of the global Village
Charlesmicklayì
Ooooh,yes
FGM
Zambia should send a clear message that we support the democratisation process and that unnecessary clinging to power should end immediately. Zambia has paid a heavy price over the selfish and dictatorial tendencies of the leaders of that country. I salute the Ibrahim mo initiative.