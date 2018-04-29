Advert: Trade Kings Lauds Keep Zambia Clean Campaign

With the launch of the Keep Zambia Clean, Green and Healthy by His Excellency Mr. Edgar Lungu, Trade Kings – Zambia’s largest fast moving consumer goods manufacturer – conveyed their congratulations to his Excellency Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu on launching a campaign that looks to change the face of the country with monthly clean-up activities.

The message was delivered at Trade Kings’ corporate headquarters during the launch of its latest offering to the market – Boom Force Multipurpose Thick Bleach.

Group General Manager Mr. Lux Subramaniam reiterated that the wholly Zambian-owned FMCG manufacturer has always been in the forefront of producing local, high quality and affordable products that would normally be out of reach for the vast majority of poor Zambians.

It is encouraging to note that with the Presidential Initiative to clean up Zambia, Trade Kings has in store an assortment of products that will aid in creating a cleaner and healthier nation through products that include Boom Hygiene Plus Antiseptic Liquid, Romeo Instant Hand Sanitizer and of course the newly introduced Boom Force Multipurpose Thick Bleach to mention a few.

Trade Kings’ mantra of improving lives comes to the fore when one looks at the variety of products that it manufactures. These products will be pivotal in the drive to clean up our cities and individual households. With an endorsement from the Zambia Medical Association that recommends Trade Kings products for making our living spaces more sanitary, more Zambians now have access to a variety of affordable household and personal care products.

In line with Keep Zambia Clean, Green and Healthy campaign, Trade Kings welcomes the opportunity to assist local authorities in beautifying Lusaka and the cleaning of our cities. Having spearheaded the fight against cholera earlier in the year, Trade Kings, through its Foundation, devoted millions of Kwacha in sensitization and preventive measures.