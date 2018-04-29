Kambwili Link Costs Numaw Veep His Job

Luanshya Copper Mines (LCM) has fired National Union of Miners and Allied Workers (NUMAW) vice president Adam Zulu for staying away from work in excess of 10 days.
When queried during disciplinary hearing as to why he had stayed away from work, Zulu claimed he had been attending to union business.
However, when the mine wrote to NUMAW, the union said Zulu was only attending to union business for 9 days out of the 22 days he stayed away from work in 3 months.
But sources within NUMAW revealed that Zulu was fired after his voice was identified in a secret recording with Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili instructing former miners to stone Chinese nationals.
Other sources within NUMAW have disclosed that Kambwili, on the other hand, has also instructed his people to stay away from Zulu after information emerged that Zulu had allegedly been previously tasked by Luanshya Mayor Nathan Chanda to be recording his (Zulu’s) conversation with Kambwili.
This was after Kambwili’s camp learned that Zulu had been double crossing them.
Zulu, according to sources, would get money from both Kambwili and the Luanshya mayor as he supplied information to both camps.
When the recording emerged where Kambwili was allegedly instructing Zulu to organize miners, NUMAW summoned Zulu to its headquarters in Kitwe where he was questioned by the union about his voice in the recording which was audible enough.
Zulu allegedly told NUMAW president James Chansa that he was working with the Office of the President OP and he had been supplying them with information from his meetings with Kambwili.
Zulu alleged that he had even been promised protection from prosecution by the OP.
Zulu had previously been accused of selling out his union colleagues after they discovered that he had secretly been given a Tata truck by the company.
9 Comments
Ignorant
Iwe zulu greed has costed your job, hope kambwili will feed your family now
Albert Mando
If you live in a glass thatched house don’t throw stones
Madiba
kkkkkkk. Mwamene wainvelela
Sunta sunkutu
…and that’s how the cookie crumbles. Mercenaries must always be prepared to pay the ultimate price. My bemba friends say: chimbwi afwile intanganana.
Chris B
This Zulu is not a man enough to allow blackmail of this type in his life anyway this is the seed an inborn seed of Namayo oh sorry NUMAW they are like that everywere in Zambia. The entire Numaw leadership at all levels are like that, they are cowards and traitors they lack boldness and determination. I know them inside out and any leader who is in numaw is taught betrayal by its leadership kukonda kuudya kutamfuna.
J C M
Comment chimbwi afwa itangalalo namalenda kukanwa
pafwa banthu
Lwakwe
Phil
Mr Zulu you are crazy is Chikabwili going to look after your family?Please think before you do stupid things.
Sly
You people are failing to understand & narate this scenario. After Kambwili discovered that Zulu was playing double standards he dicthed him. Zulu has confessed that he was working for the OP a NUMAW member who is not suppose to be doing that. So how do Kambwili feed him after this calamity. The OP promised him immunity to prosecution in case of any legal suit. So the OP would look after him & not Kambwili.