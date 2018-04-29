Kambwili Link Costs Numaw Veep His Job

Luanshya Copper Mines (LCM) has fired National Union of Miners and Allied Workers (NUMAW) vice president Adam Zulu for staying away from work in excess of 10 days.

When queried during disciplinary hearing as to why he had stayed away from work, Zulu claimed he had been attending to union business.

However, when the mine wrote to NUMAW, the union said Zulu was only attending to union business for 9 days out of the 22 days he stayed away from work in 3 months.

But sources within NUMAW revealed that Zulu was fired after his voice was identified in a secret recording with Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili instructing former miners to stone Chinese nationals.

Other sources within NUMAW have disclosed that Kambwili, on the other hand, has also instructed his people to stay away from Zulu after information emerged that Zulu had allegedly been previously tasked by Luanshya Mayor Nathan Chanda to be recording his (Zulu’s) conversation with Kambwili.

This was after Kambwili’s camp learned that Zulu had been double crossing them.

Zulu, according to sources, would get money from both Kambwili and the Luanshya mayor as he supplied information to both camps.

When the recording emerged where Kambwili was allegedly instructing Zulu to organize miners, NUMAW summoned Zulu to its headquarters in Kitwe where he was questioned by the union about his voice in the recording which was audible enough.

Zulu allegedly told NUMAW president James Chansa that he was working with the Office of the President OP and he had been supplying them with information from his meetings with Kambwili.

Zulu alleged that he had even been promised protection from prosecution by the OP.

Zulu had previously been accused of selling out his union colleagues after they discovered that he had secretly been given a Tata truck by the company.