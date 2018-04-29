Letter: The Dilapidated Kafue-Mazabuka Road

Zambia Reports to be honest you are a very fair news blog and as a keen follower of your blog I am kindly asking you to put up a campaign for Kafue-Mazabuka road.
Don’t hide my ID as i am not antagonistic of the government of the day but just concerned about this road.
As a concerned citizen with no political attachment; I am petition His HE ECL the able president of Zambia to seriously consider working on this part of the road regardless of the political disposition of this part of the road.
We are one country and that road services all zambians. Please, with your access mustle to reach the masses and the powers that be, help me reach this message to them.
Concerned Sunday Nyeleti.
Scott Davis
This road has been used to claim Garry nkombo is not working for his constituency.
From 2011 its been degrading and the last time I used it in 2013 it was a goat track with potholes sized half the road.
Even trucks and buses had to drive at 20kph and on the wrong side just to keep moving.
Edgar you are not being fair to traders, farmers just so you can punish UPND voters.
zeke man
PF…TRIBALISTS
Ignorant
These dundumwezi mps are the ones to blame, dont they put’ forward ‘as their slogan states the plight of their people who use this raod everyday. Shame on you ba dundumwezi mps
FGM
Money got from toll gates should fix that. Zambia has planned in advance unless the toll gates tax is being misappropriated.
Hakainde Hichilema
You Area Members of Parliament have no time to table such issues in the house.Everytime they go to parliament,all they are interested in are stupid motions such as petitions,impeachment,Lungu’s nationality etcetera which can’t work and won’t even bring development those opposition territories.
“Muza muziba Yesu apa manje”
Chris B
Foolish stupid united party for national distruction mpz they are only good at boycotting N.A sittings, if the time the state of the nation address was being given by H.E the President Mr E.C. Lungu, if at all these robbot mps where present they could have noted issues like this road now fipuba they runaway kwati ichilema echabovotele bakabalwe. Mwembutuma mwee. Garry forgot about the electorate and went to dance with slay queens in the slaughter house behind massmedia complex and other brothels. Mwanya fidundumwezi kaili tamufwaya ukuvota bwino imwe mambuzi.
J C M
Comment: next time don’t stay away frm parl u guys
Love your neighbor
It’s not only Kafue Mazabuka road, there are so many major roads that are in bad states. Nakonde Chinsali road is very dangerous & in poor state, Kapiri Ndola road is slowly but sure having dangerous hidden potholes, even kapiri Kabwe you can find very dangerous potholes, but those roads have toll gates on them, Mbala Kasama road small but dangerous potholes are there. All these other parts are not apposition strongholds, people stop politicising development and regionising it, almost all parts of the country have bad roads not southern province alone, our govt just work on these roads. Our friends in TZ are better off, Tunduma Dar road has no toll gates but they are maintained.
Razor
They have stolen all the money. How are they going to fix the roads. Even borrowed money meant to fix roads as well as toll fees are being stolen
Andy k
Time is coming, dont worry Wait our mind is changed and our eyes are now opened bye