Letter: Who Is ZCID?

We talk much of ZCID this, that! Who is ZCID? If you understand who ZCID is you will be able to view and appropriately analyze the functionalities of the frequently stated organization.

This organization is not a strange one or a puppet because it is a consistence of the same political parties whose membership is part of it, UPND had been in the driving seat of the very organization now a deliquent to them.

We are accusing the very organization of deteriorating the political tense in this country today.

It is just only a platform that can be used for dialogue as we include Commonwealth and other local groups of interest who could merely be used to facilitate on the national dialogue which must never be dimmed as of two that are PF and UPND alone.

These quarrelsome politicians are fully aware of all this but just playing blame game trying to win sympathy of some ignorant Zambians, a shear waste of time and resources!

James Kalumwa