PF Should Not Over Celebrate – Chaile

Opposition Radical Revolutionary party president Vincent Chaile says ruling Patriotic Front officials should channel their energies into celebrating achievements that better the lives of people.
Chaile says the PF should not over celebrate the 12 out of 16 local government election victories recorded last week.
BELOW IS CHAILE’S WRITE UP
This type of political rhetoric should come to an end.Politics of deception and no issues.
Scooping most seat by PF in just ended by elections has given our colleagues the PF hope to plunder economy to the max hoping they are still in power for ever.
PF only have a strategy of winning an election and no nothing about good governance. They take advantage of the illiterate level of the majority our people and nothing else.
As a party in power should celebrate that they have managed to reduce poverty levels for our people from 95% to 35%
As a governing party should be the happiest that they have managed to to create employment for its people .
As a ruling govt should celebrate that our people are now able to have more than 3 meals per day .
As a caring govt should celebrate that our people are now have access to clean water, shelter,free education, and good health.
To a certain extend our people are to blame to their misery and poverty.
If there is some thing our people take casually and unserious are elections.
What motivates our voters are t-shirts and dancing at a rally.
Vincent Chaile
President for Radical Revolutionary party
zeke man
Poor Finishing ( PF) economy…????????????BA POMPWE
Xavier
Tell them
FGM
Chaile you have given a very correct observation that can truly torch responsible leaders. Poverty levels are still above 75% ,unemployment is still sky rocketing, most Zambians are still failing to sponsor their school and college children. Leadership is about solving the problems and not about maintaining the grip on power. All Zambians know the amounts of money cadres dish out in the night before actual voting day. Surely, the ruling party should know what to focus on. Zambians are still suffering and the ruling party has a lot to work on. It should channel its muscles and government resources on improving the living standards of the suffering Zambians. Clinging on power is not the purpose of forming government.