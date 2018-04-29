PF Should Not Over Celebrate – Chaile

Opposition Radical Revolutionary party president Vincent Chaile says ruling Patriotic Front officials should channel their energies into celebrating achievements that better the lives of people.

Chaile says the PF should not over celebrate the 12 out of 16 local government election victories recorded last week.

BELOW IS CHAILE’S WRITE UP

This type of political rhetoric should come to an end.Politics of deception and no issues.

Scooping most seat by PF in just ended by elections has given our colleagues the PF hope to plunder economy to the max hoping they are still in power for ever.

PF only have a strategy of winning an election and no nothing about good governance. They take advantage of the illiterate level of the majority our people and nothing else.

As a party in power should celebrate that they have managed to reduce poverty levels for our people from 95% to 35%

As a governing party should be the happiest that they have managed to to create employment for its people .

As a ruling govt should celebrate that our people are now able to have more than 3 meals per day .

As a caring govt should celebrate that our people are now have access to clean water, shelter,free education, and good health.

To a certain extend our people are to blame to their misery and poverty.

If there is some thing our people take casually and unserious are elections.

What motivates our voters are t-shirts and dancing at a rally.

Vincent Chaile

President for Radical Revolutionary party