Today Photo: How A Journalist Interviews Hichilema

Journalist Kalsnin Muching on assignment with UPND leader Hichilema.

  1. ac legacy

    But i cant see any information on this post

  2. Truth

    Fake😎😎

  3. Xavier

    Stop fooling us you fake reporters coz I can’t see anything here.

  4. Treason

    This Is Useless

  5. Ignorant

    This seems like a over zealous journalist who has had never board a plane before hence just a jet cruise corrupts his journalism ethics hence his bias reporting on prime TV.

  6. Sunta sunkutu

    The story is in the picture itself you dunderheads. In other words, the picture is provoking you to think. The first thought, for me anyway is, this journalist can never be critical of HH after being flown around in a private jet. So no objectivity can come from him. This is photojournalism, dunderheads.

    • The Chosen One

      @Sunta, not everyone knows who that journalist is. There are three people in this photo. I for one can only recognise HH. The role of the media, in this case Zambia Reports is to inform its audience with clarity. When people ask for clarity and rightly so, you don’t call them dunderheads. I for one have never watched Prime TV nor heard of a journalist by the name “Kalsnin Muching”.

  7. Sunta sunkutu

    Again, lack understanding is at the very heart of our backwardness. It’s not a question of whether you know the journalist or not, even I don’t know him, I’ve never seen him in my life, some people are are mentioning prime TV, I don’t know, I’ve never watched prime, it doesn’t show on my bouquet. The point is not whether you know the journalist or not. It is a general statement: any journalist treated to such luxuries can not be expected to be impartial. Whether it’s HH flying him or Lungu or indeed kambwili, the principle is the same. Let’s learn to apply ourselves and understand each otheR.

    • Verthar

      Hey, imagine you are a Journalist, then your company sends you to a place like Syria, to interview one of the Leaders of a Named Terrorists group. If He told you to eat with Him as you interview Him. Would you refuse. Or maybe he says let’s get on my vehicle will talk on the way I don’t have time now. Would you refuse???
      Remember it’s your job. You don’t get the interview, it’s a problem.

    • BMK

      Point, unfortunately not all eyes reading your fact have their minds competent enough to understand you.

    • All is well

      Attention!!!!! Let’s think before we talk ,never should you call anyone dunderhead as if you are normal while you are weast one .May God guide us .All is well

  8. tambuli major

    Kuloleshafye

  9. Sunta sunkutu

    Let me give you a practical scenario, if we say HH was on his way to shiwangandu with his guest journalist. Remember journalists are suppose to report exactly what they see. If upon landing, the journalist can see clearly with his two eyes upnd supporters clad in hh red t-shirts are busy whipping ordinary citizens forcing them to sing welcoming songs for hh. Do you think this reporter will report on this injustice?????? Certainly not. Because he has been compromised.
    So am not attacking hh. This could even be lungu. The effect is the same. Do you think he can generate a bad headline for his sponsor???. This is why in developed countries, a media house foots the bill of its of its own employees, to avoid compromise.

  10. Verthar

    Some people are just foolish. If HH said am busy, and if you want to interview me. The only way was to get on the plane. You as a Journalist who wants to find out something. Wouldn’t you get on board. The guy is working it’s nothing personal. Journalist go to war ground to find out the truth. They may even sit with terrorists, it doesn’t mean they have become terrorists Now.

  11. Sunta sunkutu

    This is what the picture is telling us, and with that in mind, allow me to repeat myself: Dunderheads!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    • Verthar

      Sunta what is it showing us???

    • All is well

      Attention!!!!! Let’s think before we talk ,never should you call anyone dunderhead as if you are normal while you are weast one .May God guide us .All is well

    • Geoffrey Bwamba Mwalya(GBM)

      Wiso e dander heard,don’t insult everyone u idiot.

  12. Sunta sunkutu

    After my lengthy explanation, you still want me to explain? Am sorry God has not given me a heart of a social worker, I have no patience with people who have learning disabilities. You can actually explain yourself to death, while the fuuuul continues to populate the earth.

  13. Chris B

    Kateka wapa socio media kkkkkkk lol

  14. Mazimayumu

    Hahaha

  15. evans

    We are still together ba hh

    • True Observer

      That’s why a human being should bring out constructive issues because he speaks to other earthly beings like him.

  16. Kamata

    This is what they call photojournalism. Just looking at the photo you are able to get the whole story

    Reply

    Verthar ,,

    Thank you for being wise in you thinking..politics has really swallowed people’s reasoning where you always looking at things selfishly.

    Reply

    Any way I don’t blame Sunkutu but the teachers who didn’t teach him how to think and reason intelligently and be an analytical thinker especially when dealing with the public.
    Being rude or looking down on others does not make you wiser if anything you actually simple mindedness.

  19. maston

    What does this show our future President think about it? You are old boss

    Reply

    What is this

  21. Ignorant

    Ok chapwa! No more comments I have closed this page, Next news please!

