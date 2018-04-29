Today Photo: How A Journalist Interviews Hichilema Evans Mulenga | April 29, 2018 | 29 Journalist Kalsnin Muching on assignment with UPND leader Hichilema. | 29 29 Comments ac legacy April 29, 2018 But i cant see any information on this post Reply Truth April 29, 2018 Fake😎😎 Reply Xavier April 29, 2018 Stop fooling us you fake reporters coz I can’t see anything here. Reply Treason April 29, 2018 This Is Useless Reply Ignorant April 29, 2018 This seems like a over zealous journalist who has had never board a plane before hence just a jet cruise corrupts his journalism ethics hence his bias reporting on prime TV. Reply Sunta sunkutu April 29, 2018 The story is in the picture itself you dunderheads. In other words, the picture is provoking you to think. The first thought, for me anyway is, this journalist can never be critical of HH after being flown around in a private jet. So no objectivity can come from him. This is photojournalism, dunderheads. Reply The Chosen One April 29, 2018 @Sunta, not everyone knows who that journalist is. There are three people in this photo. I for one can only recognise HH. The role of the media, in this case Zambia Reports is to inform its audience with clarity. When people ask for clarity and rightly so, you don’t call them dunderheads. I for one have never watched Prime TV nor heard of a journalist by the name “Kalsnin Muching”. Reply Sunta sunkutu April 29, 2018 Again, lack understanding is at the very heart of our backwardness. It’s not a question of whether you know the journalist or not, even I don’t know him, I’ve never seen him in my life, some people are are mentioning prime TV, I don’t know, I’ve never watched prime, it doesn’t show on my bouquet. The point is not whether you know the journalist or not. It is a general statement: any journalist treated to such luxuries can not be expected to be impartial. Whether it’s HH flying him or Lungu or indeed kambwili, the principle is the same. Let’s learn to apply ourselves and understand each otheR. Reply Verthar April 29, 2018 Hey, imagine you are a Journalist, then your company sends you to a place like Syria, to interview one of the Leaders of a Named Terrorists group. If He told you to eat with Him as you interview Him. Would you refuse. Or maybe he says let’s get on my vehicle will talk on the way I don’t have time now. Would you refuse??? Remember it’s your job. You don’t get the interview, it’s a problem. Reply BMK April 29, 2018 Point, unfortunately not all eyes reading your fact have their minds competent enough to understand you. Reply All is well April 29, 2018 Attention!!!!! Let’s think before we talk ,never should you call anyone dunderhead as if you are normal while you are weast one .May God guide us .All is well Reply tambuli major April 29, 2018 Kuloleshafye Reply Sunta sunkutu April 29, 2018 Let me give you a practical scenario, if we say HH was on his way to shiwangandu with his guest journalist. Remember journalists are suppose to report exactly what they see. If upon landing, the journalist can see clearly with his two eyes upnd supporters clad in hh red t-shirts are busy whipping ordinary citizens forcing them to sing welcoming songs for hh. Do you think this reporter will report on this injustice?????? Certainly not. Because he has been compromised. So am not attacking hh. This could even be lungu. The effect is the same. Do you think he can generate a bad headline for his sponsor???. This is why in developed countries, a media house foots the bill of its of its own employees, to avoid compromise. Reply Verthar April 29, 2018 Some people are just foolish. If HH said am busy, and if you want to interview me. The only way was to get on the plane. You as a Journalist who wants to find out something. Wouldn’t you get on board. The guy is working it’s nothing personal. Journalist go to war ground to find out the truth. They may even sit with terrorists, it doesn’t mean they have become terrorists Now. Reply Sunta sunkutu April 29, 2018 This is what the picture is telling us, and with that in mind, allow me to repeat myself: Dunderheads!!!!!!!!!!!!! Reply Verthar April 29, 2018 Sunta what is it showing us??? Reply All is well April 29, 2018 Attention!!!!! Let’s think before we talk ,never should you call anyone dunderhead as if you are normal while you are weast one .May God guide us .All is well Reply Geoffrey Bwamba Mwalya(GBM) April 29, 2018 Wiso e dander heard,don’t insult everyone u idiot. Reply Sunta sunkutu April 29, 2018 After my lengthy explanation, you still want me to explain? Am sorry God has not given me a heart of a social worker, I have no patience with people who have learning disabilities. You can actually explain yourself to death, while the fuuuul continues to populate the earth. Reply Chris B April 29, 2018 Kateka wapa socio media kkkkkkk lol Reply Mazimayumu April 29, 2018 Hahaha Reply evans April 29, 2018 We are still together ba hh Reply True Observer April 29, 2018 That’s why a human being should bring out constructive issues because he speaks to other earthly beings like him. Reply Kamata April 29, 2018 This is what they call photojournalism. Just looking at the photo you are able to get the whole story Reply Chakolwa 2018 April 29, 2018 Verthar ,, Thank you for being wise in you thinking..politics has really swallowed people’s reasoning where you always looking at things selfishly. Chakolwa 2018 April 29, 2018 Any way I don't blame Sunkutu but the teachers who didn't teach him how to think and reason intelligently and be an analytical thinker especially when dealing with the public. Being rude or looking down on others does not make you wiser if anything you actually simple mindedness. Reply maston April 29, 2018 What does this show our future President think about it? You are old boss Reply Cornelious April 29, 2018 What is this Reply Ignorant April 29, 2018 Ok chapwa! No more comments I have closed this page, Next news please!
