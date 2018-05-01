Chaile: Message For Labour Day

Message for Labour day

If you are working and unable to save a little at the end the month then you are as good as unemployed.

Where is the pride of a Zambian worker? He is simply a modern slave whose pay slip is perforated with loans and Kalobas from one Bank to another, from one lending institution to another.

A salary of k2,000 was more powerful than a k20,000 today.Inflation has remained a greatest enemy for a Zambian labourer.

Where is the pride of Zambian youth? Elders no longer retire as if this coutry has ran out of youths .The retirement age is 65 and above plus age cheating.

Youths are most vulnerable in society because getting a job nodays is about who is more connected to state house. It is not about what your know but whom your know.

Where is the pride of a street vendor. Even those who wash cars in town centre for survivor have been chased away without been given an alternative working places.

Vincent chaile

Preaident for Radical Revolutionary Party