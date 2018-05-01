Elias Kamanga Institutes Legal Action Over Land Dispute

Elias Kamanga, the former Copperbelt Permanent Secretary now in Northern Province, has instituted legal action against prominent Kitwe farmer Kevin Soper

Kamanga is also taking steps to sue media houses for defamation of character.

Soper has on two occasions attempted to stage a walking protest from Kitwe to Lusaka to meet President Edgar Lungu on claims that Kamanga grabbed 600 hectares of land from him.

Police have on both occassions Soper embarked on the journey to Lusaka thwarted the attempt.

Kamanga says he has instructed his lawyers William Nyirenda and Company to commence legal proceedings against Soper and some media institutions he accusing them of disregarding his advice to get facts from the Kitwe City Council.

He wondered why he was the only one being maligned when there are many other individuals who acquired farm land on the same piece Soper is claiming.

Kamanga said his lawyers are also pursuing another matter to ascertain whether Soper’s conduct was not contemptuous especially that the decision to sub-divide by the Kitwe City Council was a directive from a Supreme Court ruling in 2000.

The Permanent Secretary has however said he only owns a title to 59 hectares of farm land contrary to Soper’s claims that he grabbed 600 hectares from his farm.

In 2000, the Supreme Court made up of then Chief Justice Enerst Sakala, Lombe Chibesa Kunda and Ireen Mambilima delivered a ruling that the farm land in excess of 1900 hectares belonging to Mfubu Ranch be subdivided after it established that it was neglected and under utlised.

The Supreme Court directed that Mfubu ranch be given 600 hectares while the rest be subdivided by the Kitwe City Council who went on offer Soper a good number of hectares but refused and claimed the whole land was his.

The ruling also cancelled Soper’s title and that of the late Barnabas Chellah the former Wusakile Member of Parliament.

Chellah owned a huge piece of farm land alongside Soper before he was hacked to death by squatters.