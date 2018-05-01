Kafubu Water & Sewerage Irks Lawmaker

Bwana Mkubwa Member of Parliament Dr Jonas Chanda is upset with Kafubu Water and Sewerage for charging residents huge bills when some of them have had no service for over a decade.

Dr Chanda says some areas in his constituency have had no water for years but residents have continued to receive water bills going up to K 10,000.

He has since directed the water utility company to address water blues in Ndeke, Mushili, Kaloko and other surrounding areas in his constituency.

Dr Chanda has complained that most residents in his constituency have endured water shortages for years, yet the water utility company has continued to bill them.

He said it was unacceptable that residents were being issued with high water bills but have not been receiving services from the Water Utility company for years.

Dr Chanda alleged that his residents have complained to him that Kafubu Water and Sewerage Company field officers have been charging exorbitant fees to unblock blocked sewer pipes in different areas in his constituency.

He has advised that the water utility company writes off completely the water bills or engage the affected residents and find better repayment plans.

“I wish to state here that I am disappointed that our Water utility company has continued to issue bills to our residents that have been receiving water for years, it is for this reason that I am asking the water utility company to write off these bills because some households have bills up to K 10,000 but have not received water in years,” he stated.