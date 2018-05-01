Kalaba & Kambwili Must Quit PF – Policy Analyst

A public policy analyst has urged Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili and his Bahati counterpart Harry Kalaba to resign from the ruling Patriotic Front to immediately pave way for by-elections.

Mwamba Peni II has stated that going by the utterances and association by th duo, it was clear that they left the ruling Patriotic Front(PF) a long time ago as they had abandoned the principles that brought them to the PF.

Below is his posting:

“My considered view is that if a club you belong to and represent out there no longer promote, hold, and exhibit the same values and principles that attracted your membership initially, you are at liberty to discontinue your association with it.”

“Hence, being a member of Parliament under the sponsorship of one political but propagating the ideas of another political party is fraud. In the case of CK and HK, it is moral that they resign and pursue their fundamental human rights under the auspice of their respective political parties.”

“You cannot champion morality when the very basis for your path in that direction is shrouded in immorality and misrepresentation. And if PF had good lawyers worth their salt, there is enough evidence to show that the duo are not their members.