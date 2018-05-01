Letter: A Humble Request To Zambians

DEAR ZAMBIANS,

IN THE SPIRIT OF ONE ZAMBIA ONE NATION,WE SHOULD ACT NOW.

A humble request to every Zambian.

Kindly send this message to people and ask them to further send to five other persons and keep the chain going​​…

1. Don’t throw garbage on the roads/streets​.

2. Don’t spit or urinate on roads and walls​.

3. Don’t write on walls and currency notes​.

4. Don’t abuse and insult others​, rather, be patient, tolerant and controlled.

5. Save water and electricity​.

6. Plant a tree​.

7. Obey traffic rules.

8. Honour and take care of ur parents and grandparents, take their blessings and always respect them​.

9. Respect women​.

10. Give way to ambulances​ and other emergency vehicles.

11. Treat your neighbour in the way you would want to be treated.

12. Do not seek for corners to cut in anything you do.

13. Be intentional in honesty & integrity.

14. Fear God in a way that is demonstrated in your lifestyle.

15. Respect every individual, regardless of race, religion, tribe or status, we are all Gods creations.

16. Always seek to be part of the solution and not the problem.

17. Grab every opportunity to be kind and helpful.

18. Be conscious of setting a good example for younger or junior ones.

19. Be content and grateful for what you have more than lamenting over what you lack.

20. Be proud of being a Zambian 🇿🇲by focusing on the positives and acknowledging that God does not make mistakes.

We need to change ourselves and not the country. Once we change ourselves the country will automatically change.

If we want our children to live in a clean, safe and prosperous environment, then pledge to follow these pointers in your everyday life.​

No one person or leader can change the country alone; it’s you and I who can change our beloved nation, by changing ourselves.

Follow these as your daily commandments