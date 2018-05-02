Katumbi Prays For Regional Support To Restore Stability In DRC

Democratic Republic of Congo presidential hopeful Moise Katumbi says the international community should not allow the situation to degenerate into chaos.
Katumbi, who is in Zambia, featured on CNN’s Christiane Amanpour show from Diamond TV studios in Lusaka on Tuesday.
The former Katanga province governor said countries in the DRC’s region were key to helping restore stability.
Katumbi says the DRC must be compelled to hold a free, fair and inclusive elections.
The delayed election is due in December but incumbent Joseph Kabila who is constitutionally barred from seeking re-election does not give indication the poll will be held.
Katumbi said Zambia, Rwanda, Angola and Botswana were some good examples of democracy in the region urging that peaceful transitions that have happened should be replicated in the DRC.
“If there is no election, Congo is going to continue in its instability and there can be a civil war,” Katumbi says.
“Today 5 million people have been displaced internally; they are killing a lot of people. Millions of people are dying all over the coutry.
“That’s why we need to have these elections so that there can be peace in Congo,” he said.
Katumbi has also hailed Zambia’s democracy and development under President Lungu and has wished for peace to be restored in his home country.
Katumbi also expressed sadness at the expose by CNN which revealed that the Congo was using child labour in mining cobalt.
4 Comments
Makawa
@katumbi you are very wrong . There is no democracy in Rwanda , kagame is a dictator, he changed constituon so that he can be president for life ,there is no opposition in Rwanda
Hammer
Makawa you said it! There is no democracy in Rwanda! Kagame is feared ! No one criticizes him ! He changed the constitution so that he continues to rule till 2034!!!! Please Katumbi don’t put Rwanda in the same basket as the SADC countries ! If you are going to be as “democratic”as Kagamé is then you don’t deserve to be president of DRC”
Kazy~fe
Katumbi you’ve just said a right thing truly neighboring country should intervene and help Congo to restore peace so many poor people have died due to selfish leaders who doesn’t want to let go of the leadership. Hope you’re also not saying this because you want to be voted as a president.
vusi Sithole
we dont need democracy to divelop africa, africans are very lezy