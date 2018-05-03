Kambwili False Documents Case Adjourned

National Democratic Congress (NDC) defacto president Chishimba Kambwili was back to what has become his usual playground at the magistrate court over his uttering of false documents case.
Kambwili faces three counts of forgery and giving false information to a public officer.
The charges relate to the registration of a company called Mwamona Engineering and Technical Company.
Kambwili has pleaded not guilty to three counts of forgery, uttering of false documents and giving of false information to a public officer.
When the matter came before magistrate David Simusamba Kambwili pleaded not guilty to all the charges.
The matter has been adjourned to tomorrow for continued hearing.
Kambwili is being represented by Christopher Mundia, Gilbert Phiri and Keith Mweemba.
14 Comments
Chisomo
This ar results of changing parties
Mulenga Joseph
Leave Kambwili alone,why threatening him? no matter what you will do to him,we still love him and his deffection from PF is ours.There is time for everything and it’s time for CK and us follower to form a new party.
BCSAKS
Balekeni abakalamba kamo inga nimwe if ck was in pf of all this issues wud ve BT been there can we say Zambia is a democratic country?
kaisunge
nga uletila iwe na ine fyapwa bweshako shimo.
young don
Why do you pipo like oppressing innocent souls?
MUCHE ALONE
WEL WISHES TO PF
Benson
Sterling is bad .you can sterling to day but time will come for want you did to come out.how many people left pf and joint another part are in court to day only ck why because he is a theft. When you have money don’t insults others.
BCSAKS
Benson do you ve truth about ck that he’s a thief? Even you firstly you started stealing wen you were in your mother’s womb you stolen heart,intestine and every thing so stop calling your friends kabolala
Sampizho
Love what you do but remember pushing your friends to had will land you into exile.
temwani
They are all just a bunch of baboons aiming to get on one banana tree,hahahaha!
paul
this buffoon thinks he can be a president? kwena the day he becomes Eagle 1 I will renounce my citizenship… mapolo yake
Mwiina Solwezi.
Childish politics still being entertained at the expense of our money. What was done was done, where were you when CK was in the party? It doesn’t make any sense to start investigating issues in the absence of someone’s power, Zambia has seen this before and we are tired, development development is what we need right now not pulling old cases from your files to steal our time.
Mwiina Solwezi.
Mk
Zambia Reports, why do u allow pipo to insult on this page?