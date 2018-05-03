Kambwili False Documents Case Adjourned

National Democratic Congress (NDC) defacto president Chishimba Kambwili was back to what has become his usual playground at the magistrate court over his uttering of false documents case.

Kambwili faces three counts of forgery and giving false information to a public officer.

The charges relate to the registration of a company called Mwamona Engineering and Technical Company.

Kambwili has pleaded not guilty to three counts of forgery, uttering of false documents and giving of false information to a public officer.

When the matter came before magistrate David Simusamba Kambwili pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

The matter has been adjourned to tomorrow for continued hearing.

Kambwili is being represented by Christopher Mundia, Gilbert Phiri and Keith Mweemba.