Chipenzi Backs Charmaine: Morality Is Not A Legal Benchmark To Contest MP

Civil society leader McDonald Chipenzi has sprung to the defence of UPND candidate in the Chilanga by-election Charmaine Musonda’s controversial pick saying her moral issues should not be used to disqualify her.
UPND members are divided over Charmaine’s candidature claiming she is morally bankrupt.
Opposition members argue that Charmaine’s affair with former Chiilanga MP Keith Mukata which ended in the tragic killing of a guard leading to the incarceration of the current lawmaker was a morally wrong pick.
CHIPENZI WRITES BELOW
Qualification to be an MP: The Case of Charmine MUSONDA.
A lot has been said about the suitability of the UPND candidate for Chilanga Constituency bye-election, Ms. Charmine Musonda. Moral issues and arguments have been raised and advanced by both opponents and proponents of her within and outside the party including independent analysts.
These moral issues, unfortunately, are not prescribed in the electoral law, the constitution and others laws. Zambia’s electoral laws and Constitution do not prescribe anywhere that divorcees or divorced, a suspected homebreakers, husband or wife snatchers, prostitutes (both males and females) or need those with boyfriends and girlfriends are ineligible to stand in an election save for the certified married couples, pure singles, if any, widowers or widows.
Unless we legislate or introduce a moral clause in our laws as a qualification as we did with Grade 12 clause, the current Constitution does not discriminate or cast aspersion at any aspirant based on morality.
Actually it stipulates and outlines qualifications in clear terms for one to be MP in Article 70 thus “subject to clause (2), a person is eligible to be elected as a Member of Parliament, if that person—(a) is a citizen; (b) is at least twenty-one years old; (d) has obtained, as a minimum academic qualification, a grade twelve certificate or its equivalent; and (e) declares that person’s assets and liabilities, as prescribed. (c) is a registered voter” which Ms. Musonda squarely met.
Under 71 of the Constitution states, “a nomination for election to the National Assembly is valid if the candidate—(a) has paid a prescribed election fee to the Electoral Commission; and (b) is supported by at least fifteen persons registered as voters in the constituency in which the candidate is standing for election” again which Ms. Musonda squarely fulfilled.
From a political party viewpoint, depending on which party one is standing, primaries are held from ward, constituency, and district, provincial and central committees to select candidates which Ms. Musonda respectfully fulfilled and cleared by all organs and emerged a Star. The winner of at all those, structures, especially, the ward primaries, is ideally supposed to be adopted regardless.
However, the practice has been imposition of candidates by central committees on local people which in most cases led to aspirants standing as independents, not on their own volition but because they feel cheated by the party top officials.
Issues of intra-party corruption and bribery have been raised in many political party adoption processes and systems but these cannot be blamed on candidates aspiring in political parties especially that there is inherent weakness in internal anti-corruption, anti-bribery, anti-vote-buying systems. No reports have been issued that one of the aspiring candidates or officials has been disqualified or demoted respectively for engaging into anti-democratic tendencies such as corruption and bribery. This means that political parties are inherently tolerant of such electoral vices.
Therefore, in a morally broken society like ours and in a country where morals are not legislated or prescribed in the laws and where there is no national agreed moral code, it is legally, morally and democratically wrong to cast aspersions at or discriminate Ms. Musonda on her perceived past, present and future.
Each one of us has got a past, present and future save that some of the people’s pasts have not been unearthed. The day these pasts will be unearthed for some people, even the Devil will be surprised and shocked.
Respect the Chilanga grassroots’ decisions and allow Ms. Musonda represent them since she meets all legal and party requirements for being nominated and elected as MP. Congratulations to PF and UPND, for not only adopting women, but for pledging for peaceful campaigns. Congratulations to all other political parties for participating in this bye-elections and breaking the African syndrome of one-party dominant electoral democracy.
Let the Code of Conduct be enforced and adhered to fully by the ECZ and political, media, law enforcement and civic players.
Aluta Continua!!!!!
Likukela Kota Ikafa
What has MORALS got to do with it. Now we know where POLITICIANS come from. Thanks Chipenzi!!!
Shachz
Ba Musonda Bena Kuwayawayafye RIP UPND.
sage
Morals are important as well. I think moving forward we should start considering that.may the best candidate win
Jam man
Good write-up. In USA morality is a big issue. Political careers are lost coz of morals. Leaders resign over sexual issues. Is written in their Constitution?
BMK
On point. Tell them.
chozi
how does a morally bankrupt person fittingly aquire the title of honourable.
Amagenge
Chipenzi to stand for political office calls for legal issues. But as society we add morarity when it suits us. No one is argueing that Musonda does not qualify legally. You seem to have missed the bus because of your alignment to the party!
John Chinena
Misplaced thinking. Morality is very important ba Chipenzi. People have committed suicide after guffing up morally.
In this case it is beyond morality. She saw a guard killed and opted to remain quite instead if helping the police quickly conclude the case. Was she helpful to the nation and the family of the guard. Who knows may be it is her that pulled that trigger. Just thinking.
scarecrow
chipenzi u just want to fuck musonda ulina nyele mapolo yako
Chris B
Chipena Chipenzi mac fimo fimo we do not need slay queen in parliament especially those that have caused death and have broken people’s homes.
Hammer
Chipenzi you forget that the law doesn’t vote but the people do! No matter how many sections and subsections of the constitution you quote , people will judge candidates and believe you me character of the individual matters when it comes to choosing one to be called honorable ! To represent me as an ordinary citizen! Do I want a woman who didn’t care about bringing justice to a poor murdered guard by withholding info by keeping silent , who sleeps around with married men?? That is not my representative As for Chipenzi you are a UPND cadre, so what you are saying was expected..
BlackBird
So why the hype if at the end of the day people will decide? Why not let the people decide instead of the boardrooms? In any case, most of the complainants are not from Chilanga. Why not let the people of Chilanga decide? The People of the USA decided on Trump and no matter how much you hate him, the people who matter decided. So let Chilanga people decide.
zeke man
I think HH look for someone else otherwise u going togive the chilanga seat for free, free,free …to PF dont say i warned you.
zeke man
We wantPF to go with all it’s MP’s now you want to give them a free seat HH THINK TWICE
Lyayo
Chipenzi has said it ,let me now hear some fool calling my president @ cakolwa.Kaleza tuzasilizana
Make Sure
For sure this lady will loose this Chilanga seat ,please look for another person to take this seat otherwise PF kkkkkkkkkkkk is Happy
scarecrow
fuck yu
BMK
PF will use Musonda’s past incident as a weapon throughout their campaign. What a shame!
dealer man
Rb once said. Aba bana baliyenzelu
Le
hasty
Comment Morals are very important ,no morals you are a bunkum.
H K's
How about bena dora siliti zambia open re they not in parliament?
Soso
I didn’t know that chip Enzo also plays double standard kind of analyses. He has been an advocate for morality in politics and he fully understands the laws of ideals. Apart from the western laws in our electral laws, we are Africans and zambian I particular who have a cultural norm o life. Chipenzi have aways attacked politicians without good character in the past. Maybe he is not speaking as the same Chipenzi we respect. I see now that he have a dual personality one if it comes to malaria in Pf and one when it comes to morality in upnd. Sir you are correct when you say morality is not a legal bench mark but you forget to state that bad leaders corupt morals and a nation with bad morals is lost and a lost nation is dead. Sir, I beg you to retract you statement for the sake of young people on this forum. You are an acomplished activist who is highly admired by many including myself. Please if you have an interest in the matter it is sometimes good to remain silent. Without good morals sir you would have not reached were you are today. You are the only remaining voice in the civil rights movement and we can’t afford to loose you on a platter on political appeasement. You are aware sir that Ms Musonda if elected will not only be a legal representative but she will also be role model to young in both morality and achievement together with leadership. Young women will no thing the easiest way to get on top is by throwing away morals like the upnd candidate being assured of support from an prominent civil rights activist of high calibre like you. If you are a believer please refer to the bible on who is qualified to lead. You can also check with the dictionary the meaning of the word morality and them cop are with the bible it just the same. I bad seed will always produce a bad fruit no matter how and we’re you put it. If she is selfish in term of getting easy many from other people’s husband ho do you especially her to not deep her long fingers in the public funds. We have a problem today because of such thinking. Looking at her bad morals mind you very fresh what can make someone to doult that she bought her way up the upnd adoption ladder? Or maybe she is being rewarded for a big job she did for the top upnd elite. Sir learn to remain silent on matter of interest to you. We all know that you have a soft spot for upnd which you don’t deny being an honest and straight forward person. We have only one Mcdonald Chipenzi and we love you sir and we wish to remain with one.
Zodwa
So morals don’t apply unless HH is holding Lungu to a higher moral ground? Sounds hypocritical to me.
Zodwa
mumbi phiri
Iye imwe uluse ku family yabayashi how are they going to feel if they see z girlfriend to the madare becomes an mp Imwe sure have Marcy
wapya
They don’t have a decent person represent them and if the people of chilanga vote for this woman then there will be the need to send medical people to go and do mental checkUps to all the electorates because only few months when she was acquitted from the caurt because of murder ati beminine please don’t take people for granted
Joseph David
its to test if chilanga, its until a UPND stronghold. leave musonda, MC DONALD,
Clive
Most of the comments on this matter mean well for UPND. It may be writing on the wall. Trump is having sleepless nights over Daniels.
Kambwili@yahoo.c
All political party presidents are morally stupid. Start by condeming them before you condem madam Musonda.
Tom London
Chipenzi , my brother call a spade a spade OK . Of course the zambian law here is very mute . But at the same time the constitution here goes in circles in addressing the issue of morality . Are we addressing a civil case or a criminal conduct here .??
If ms musonda ” s case is a civil case with no criminal conduct percentage your observations and indeed your personal analysis of this saga could be valid . But if a criminal element no matter how small it could be is available , then iam sorry to tell that , that on it’s own is discreding .
OK let us put the constitutional jargon and look at Christianity as Zambia is being called . What exactly are we telling ourselves ?? This on it’s own among other things addresses the issue of morality .
Zondwa wa Bantu was not allowed to come and perform here in Zambia on moral grounds .
Edgar c Lungu ” s junta appetite coursed him to collapse at Heroes Stadium on moral grounds that discredited him to some extent .
If your analysis is from the political point of view then you are simply saying that politics is a game without morals .So my question to you Mark is are you now a politician than a civil activist ??
Look here ecl not long fired cosmas on moral grounds .
Morality or lack of it is a compromising factor to good leadership don’t you think so ??
First of all you should have analysed how deeply involved musonda is in your story , that could have helped you to how best to analyse this issue .
Remember also that the constitution or any other law does not vote , However it only provides an enabling environment to voters to vote wisely , again here morality is indirectly addressed .
Upnd I know is however going to win in the sense that Zambians lack good moral grounds . We merely look at the popularity of a running candidate . Which to me is very unfortunate because it has given raise to cadrelism in the country and this has compromised issues of checks and balances , accountability , transparency and even morality . And so in a country where all these don’t exist you expect a corrupt , an inefficient government and this normally accelerates other issues like lawlessness and so on .
fisunge
Mwandini voting for a prostitute and a murderer will be serious so women don’t vote for prostitution in parliament for this will down load morals it’s written in the Bible in Timothy that those aspiring for higher posts should have good morals so morals are number one
bk
Chipenzi think it correct because ti is not his relative who was killed or whose husband she snached
HH
