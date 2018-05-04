Laura Miti, Chanda Warm up to Each Other

One of the Patriotic Front’s harshest critics Laura Miti showed her humane side when she dined with the ruling party’s lead attack dog Sunday Chanda.
Miti and Chanda struck a relaxed and friendly posture as they looked to discuss social matters.
The duo has often been on each other’s political necks often striking a hostile tone toward each other.
Likukela Kota Ikafa
Of course nothing personal but when the truth be told – so be it, regardless!
Hammer
Her “ humane “ side??? So what do you call what we have witnessed up to now??
St. Sweet Angus
Who are these two?
HH
Kidon
Balwimba ukutombana old trick, to weaken a strong woman…lay her down.that’s what CHANDA is doing.
Rickson Zyawo
These politicians bangakupemye….so let’s not be fooled.
Rickson Zyawo
Forget about the first one
Razor
This is good & civilised politics. You can differ politically but still get together socially.
HH
