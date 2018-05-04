Laura Miti, Chanda Warm up to Each Other

  1. Home
One of the Patriotic Front’s harshest critics Laura Miti showed her humane side when she dined with the ruling party’s lead attack dog Sunday Chanda.

Miti and Chanda struck a relaxed and friendly posture as they looked to discuss social matters.

The duo has often been on each other’s political necks often striking a hostile tone toward each other.

9 Comments

  1. Likukela Kota Ikafa

    Of course nothing personal but when the truth be told – so be it, regardless!

    Reply

  2. Hammer

    Her “ humane “ side??? So what do you call what we have witnessed up to now??

    Reply

  3. St. Sweet Angus

    Who are these two?

    Reply

  4. HH

    Reply

  5. Kidon

    Balwimba ukutombana old trick, to weaken a strong woman…lay her down.that’s what CHANDA is doing.

    Reply

  6. Rickson Zyawo

    These politicians bangakupemye….so let’s not be fooled.

    Reply

  7. Rickson Zyawo

    Forget about the first one

    Reply

  8. Razor

    This is good & civilised politics. You can differ politically but still get together socially.

    Reply

  9. HH

    Reply

