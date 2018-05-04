Njoya T’s Wife Walks to Freedom on Child Assault Case

The Lusaka High Court has set free Njoya Tembo’s wife Brenda after overturning her five year jail sentence for assaulting her 14-year old niece with a cooking stick.
High Court judge Mwila Chitabo struck off the conviction saying that the magistrate misdirected himself in convicting Tembo’s wife.
Brenda allegedly used a cooking stick and a pressing iron to assault her niece with teachers from her school Woodlands B confirming the assault in their testimony.
Chitabo accused the magistrate of not having based his decision on a legal basis as the prosecution team neither presented the cooking stick nor the pressing iron as evidence.
The judge said that the evidence of the five witnesses was not collaborated with Njoya Tembo who double as Zambia Association of Musicians chairperson not allowed to testify.
17 Comments
Herbert Nduulwa
That’s how it is in Zambia.guilty people always goes free.But don’t forget that final judgement is near.
joe
I see, mind you God is watching.
mwanya
zambia judges most corrupt not even ashamed of yo self ati evidence ifyabupuba.
Chris
You should learn something from that not two mistreat the people you leave with you a foolish woman
HH
Official UPND chilanga campain song download
http://indimba.com/song_listen.php?id=3259
suntwe
Yayaya,,,tiye nazo!!!!! .
zambian
In Zambia we treat criminal as friends
young don
One day is your child who will be assaulted and we ganna see if u gonna judge fairly.
kaisunge
now i believe what my grand papa told me dat correction facilities has been created 4 de poor nt rich pipo.
Reuben
Zambia kuwayawafye so u mean ifilonda he evidence
mishcai
She has to serve as a deterrent to the would be offenders.
Maybin
What evidence?was the child not hate?
Joseph David
what a shameful ? its only, in zambia where we ve dumb judges.
barotse man
Mr Tembo,useless Tembo you’re aren’t suppose to be ZAMU president .
you lack leadership in your blood
Razor
Anyway that sentence was just too harsh. A simple suspended sentence would have sufficed seeing that she was a first offender & at the same time looking after the child. On top of that she would also have to go for counselling as part of the sentence.
Honourable Mwaba
That’s bad indeed,how can the guilty person be set frr
AK
It’s Not Fair, A Poor Person Would Have Been Jailed