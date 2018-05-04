  1. Home
  2. Headlines
  3. Njoya T’s Wife Walks to Freedom on Child Assault Case
Headlines

Njoya T’s Wife Walks to Freedom on Child Assault Case

|

The Lusaka High Court has set free Njoya Tembo’s wife Brenda after overturning her five year jail sentence for assaulting her 14-year old niece with a cooking stick.

High Court judge Mwila Chitabo struck off the conviction saying that the magistrate misdirected himself in convicting Tembo’s wife.

Brenda allegedly used a cooking stick and a pressing iron to assault her niece with teachers from her school Woodlands B confirming the assault in their testimony.

Chitabo accused the magistrate of not having based his decision on a legal basis as the prosecution team neither presented the cooking stick nor the pressing iron as evidence.

The judge said that the evidence of the five witnesses was not collaborated with Njoya Tembo who double as Zambia Association of Musicians chairperson not allowed to testify.

17 Comments

  1. Herbert Nduulwa

    That’s how it is in Zambia.guilty people always goes free.But don’t forget that final judgement is near.

    Reply

  2. joe

    I see, mind you God is watching.

    Reply

  3. mwanya

    zambia judges most corrupt not even ashamed of yo self ati evidence ifyabupuba.

    Reply

  4. Chris

    You should learn something from that not two mistreat the people you leave with you a foolish woman

    Reply

  5. HH

    Official UPND chilanga campain song download
    http://indimba.com/song_listen.php?id=3259

    Reply

  6. suntwe

    Yayaya,,,tiye nazo!!!!! .

    Reply

  7. zambian

    In Zambia we treat criminal as friends

    Reply

  8. young don

    One day is your child who will be assaulted and we ganna see if u gonna judge fairly.

    Reply

  9. kaisunge

    now i believe what my grand papa told me dat correction facilities has been created 4 de poor nt rich pipo.

    Reply

  10. Reuben

    Zambia kuwayawafye so u mean ifilonda he evidence

    Reply

  11. mishcai

    She has to serve as a deterrent to the would be offenders.

    Reply

  12. Maybin

    What evidence?was the child not hate?

    Reply

  13. Joseph David

    what a shameful ? its only, in zambia where we ve dumb judges.

    Reply

  14. barotse man

    Mr Tembo,useless Tembo you’re aren’t suppose to be ZAMU president .
    you lack leadership in your blood

    Reply

  15. Razor

    Anyway that sentence was just too harsh. A simple suspended sentence would have sufficed seeing that she was a first offender & at the same time looking after the child. On top of that she would also have to go for counselling as part of the sentence.

    Reply

  16. Honourable Mwaba

    That’s bad indeed,how can the guilty person be set frr

    Reply

  17. AK

    It’s Not Fair, A Poor Person Would Have Been Jailed

    Reply

Leave a Reply