Njoya T’s Wife Walks to Freedom on Child Assault Case

The Lusaka High Court has set free Njoya Tembo’s wife Brenda after overturning her five year jail sentence for assaulting her 14-year old niece with a cooking stick.

High Court judge Mwila Chitabo struck off the conviction saying that the magistrate misdirected himself in convicting Tembo’s wife.

Brenda allegedly used a cooking stick and a pressing iron to assault her niece with teachers from her school Woodlands B confirming the assault in their testimony.

Chitabo accused the magistrate of not having based his decision on a legal basis as the prosecution team neither presented the cooking stick nor the pressing iron as evidence.

The judge said that the evidence of the five witnesses was not collaborated with Njoya Tembo who double as Zambia Association of Musicians chairperson not allowed to testify.