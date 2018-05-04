Seven Years On: The Story Of The Information Bill

By Blessings Kafwanka

The Access to Information Bill, which was first known as the Freedom to Information Bill, was one of Patriotic Front’s campaign promise to be ready with 90 days of assuming office. As we commemorate World Press Freedom Day [on May 3], let’s take a look at the progress that has been made from 2011 to date (2018). Nothing political. Just checking on progress.

24 Nov, 2011

Minister of information, Given Ludinda says Zambian government is committed to not only enacting a Freedom of Information (FOI) Bill but also to implementing it as promised before the elections – Lusaka Times

17 Feb, 2012

Ministry of Information, Broadcasting and Labour permanent secretary Amos Malupenga says Freedom of Information (FOI) bill will be presented to Parliament before July this year free flow of information. – UKZambians

15 Jul, 2013

Minister of Information Kennedy Sakeni says the Access to Information (ATI) will be presented to Parliament in the third session of the eleventh national assembly in June this year – Lusaka times

12 March 2014

Information Permanent Secretary Bates Mushala says Access to Information (ATI) is not ready. He has cast doubt on the urgency of the enactment of the Access to Information Bill by saying government is still consulting over the matter – Zambia Reports

5 May, 2015

Minister of information Chishimba Kambwili says Government will enact the Access to Information (ATI) Bill into law to give the citizenry the right to access information. He has assured journalists that Government is committed to media law reforms. – Daily Mail

12 Feb, 2016

MINISTER of Information and Broadcasting Services Chishimba Kambwili says Government will present the Access to Information Bill (AIB) to Parliament for enactment as soon as Cabinet approves it

5 May, 2017

Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services, Kampamba Mulenga says Access to Information (ATI) bill will be tabled before parliament for enactment as soon as Parliament reopens. – Lusaka times

3 May, 2018

Should we expect to hear something different from the Hon. Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services, Hon. Doro Siliya??? Well, let’s keep our fingers crossed as we wait for our colleagues in the media to update us.

“When the public’s right to know is threatened, and when the rights of free speech and free press are at risk, all of the other liberties we hold dear are endangered.” ~ Christopher Dodd

Happy world press freedom day!!!