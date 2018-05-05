Belated: A Message To Fellow Scribes

Journalist Tilyenji Mwanza says the media should foster transparency and accountability.

In a message we belatedly deliver as a contribution to the World Press Freedom Day, Mwanza says good journalism can make the world a better place to live.

TODAY ON WORLD PRESS FREEDOM DAY

2018 Theme: Keeping Power in Check: Media, Justice and The Rule of Law

This theme calls for an independent judiciary that ensures legal guarantees for press freedom and the prosecution of crimes against journalists.

It also addresses the role of the media in sustainable development, during important events like elections.

The media is a Watchdog, with emphasis I do not refer to the stupid Zambian Watchdog blog that brings a disgrace to journalism; just the thought of them makes me gag.

The media as a Watchdog should foster transparency, accountability and the rule of law.

It’s amazing to be a journalist someone once whispered to me; journalism will kill you but what they do not realise is it will keep you alive while you’re at it.

Henry Anatole Grunwald said; “Journalism can never be silent: That is its greatest virtue and its greatest fault. It must speak, and speak immediately, while the echoes of wonder, the claims of triumph and the signs of horror are still in the air.”

That does not make us fearful it builds us as journalists and gives us a courage only to forge on with our weapon the pen, not a weapon of destruction but weapon meant to set a transformation agenda that will see nation’s grow and for my Zambia, develop.

Good journalism, can make our world a better place, Journalism is about results. It’s about affecting your community or your society in the most progressive way; it is not smear hate speech, propaganda or self glow.

The role of journalism is to educate the public mind, not to stock it with wanted and unwanted impressions.

HAPPY PRESS FREEDOM SCRIBES

Tilyenji Mwanza: 3rd May, 2018