Govt Officials Impound Vehicle Driven By Chinese National

Works and supply minister Felix Mutati says government has intensified the control of usage of government vehicles on weekends by launching the first phase of a nation wide campaign which saw a lockdown of Lusaka Province.
All the four main entry points into the province had Road Blocks mounted by Ministry of Works and Supply Officials.
Speaking in Kabwe where he was part of the team of officers that mounted a Road Block at Mulungushi University, Mutati said his Ministry had intensified the control of government vehicle abuse as a way of controlling the use of public resources.
He said government vehicles were part of the assets that belonged to the people of Zambia and that it was his duty to control the usage of people’s assets and prevent abuse.
Meanwhile, a Chinese national was among the drivers impounded by Ministry of Works and Supply officers for driving a government vehicles without any documentation that allows government workers to drive government vehicles on the weekend.
The Chinese national who was driving from the East was impounded at Waterfalls Check Point where ministry officials had mounted their Road Block on the Great East Road.
The official who was driving from the East could not explain himself as to why he was driving a government vehicle without documentation prompting the Ministry Officials to impound the vehicle and instruct the Chinese national to come to the Ministry of Works and Supply on Monday
And Senior Inspector of Government Transport John Chisanga says the Ministry has recorded some compliance in the usage of government vehicles on weekends and after working hours since the commencement of the exercise to clamp down on the abuse of government vehicles on weekends and after working hours.
Chisanga explained that though they are some radicals who are still giving them problems in their execution of duty the exercise has recorded some level of compliance as people have started to follow procedure as can be seen from the reduction in the number of culprits.
“The Government Control Unity has carried out a countrywide operation and for Lusaka I have got details which we have just gathered because we mounted road blocks on four points. Eastern, Western, Southern and Northern entry points and the data from all these points which we have gathered from 07 up to 12:45 from Eastern entry point there about 19 vehicles recorded two impounded and and 4 were charged they are supposed to pay the charges at Works and Supply.
“From the Southern entry 30 were recorded 10 where charged 4 were impounded so these have to come to some fines at Works and Supply. From Western entry point 16 vehicles were recorded and 5 were impounded. From Northern entry point 25 were recorded 10 were charged and 4 impounded.
“From the statistics we have here its like there is a downward trend. There is some compliance somewhere. We are still clamping down on them like on the Eastern part there was a certain individual who claimed that he had bought the vehicle but he was still using GRZ number plate so we had to remove those number plates since he said the process of changing ownership was still on. We asked him to come to the Ministry with the vehicles new number so that we can assist to complete the process of changing ownership,” he said.
The exercise which started three weeks ago to control the usage of government vehicles during weekends and after working hours continued on Saturday with Ministry officers mounting 4 Road Blocks in Lusaka.
There must be a deliberate policy which should ban the use of govt. Vehicles after working hours & weekends.
Are these vehicles for the government of China or Zambian government? How can a Chinese be able to grab a government jira, was it on hire or what? Can I also book a government jira? Make me understand please or maybe the Zambian government has been hired by Chinese? Awe mwe kuti wapapa
Where did that Chinese get the audacity to drive a GRZ vehicle. How come….. We have to know.
One more question where are these parked such that anyone can get the keys and drive a government vehicle please tell us…. Mr Mutati hmm.
If you are told that this government there’s corruption you say no you don’t know maybe he was driven to the state house thinking is an official but is a Chinese.
Keep it up honourable Mutati. This should also be extended to other government assets and infrastructure. For example, the use of GRZ buildings like lodges and vehicles during poltical campaigns.
Corrupt government of Pf party now hiring GRZ vehicles to Chinese. Zwaaaaaa koswe
Don’t tell us that you have employed a Chinese to drive GRZ vehicles.
It is very sad how as Zambians we can be so irresponsible when it comes to the usege of government resources.What we need in Zambia are stiff laws to punish these fools.lt is the same with the abuse of government funds.We need stiff punishments.A country that sends a begging bowl year in year out to developed countries that is where you find people who are so careless when it comes to public resources.l think more tax must be introduced so that we feel the pain so much that we togather shall not tolerate misuse of our resources.ln ruler areas i think it is even worse. Govt vehicles and motorbics are abused like no mans business.kanshi vima Zambians mulimbwanji! Very irresponsible.
why was Jackie Chan driving that vehicle and how was he in possession of the vehicle?
Its unfortunate that zambia report you have failed to tell the nation the truth,that chines national is part of the secrete contractor hired to map up key exit points of the new state house tunnels,they were four in the car,thats why they were told to go and see the minister of works on monday to arrange GRZ vehicles with private number plates for them to use.
Be ready our next president will be Chinese, Hu chintako or we should get independence in 3031, coz I can’t understand this kind of thing idiotic
Great job,the minister. But senior citizens would want to know who gave this vehicle to the Chinese. Was it the government of the day?
Are ma Choncoli beginning to out out number us already (STATISTICALLY) even in our own country? Umweni alapeta umucila kubweni. But ma Choncoli seem to be flouting a good number of our laws, socially, in construction and now in the affairs of running Govt.Affairs. Comment
Are ma Choncoli beginning to out number us already(STATISTICALLY) even in our own country? Umweni alapeta umucila kubweni. But ma Choncoli seem to be flouting a good number of our laws, socially, in construction and now in the affairs of running Govt.Affairs. Comment
Job done mutati keep it up.
Minister should also check who is occupying govt houses and offices.