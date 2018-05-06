UPND To Expel ‘Truant’ Chilanga Civic Leaders Over Charmaine Musonda

Opposition UPND councillors Arthur Moonde and Peter Mulubisha are on the verge of being expelled for rejecting the candidature of Charmaine Musonda ahead of the June 4 by-election.
Nakachenje Ward Councillor Arthur Moonde and Chinyanja Ward Councillor Peter Mulubisha have opposed Chairmaine’s candidature.
The duo held a press briefing denouncing party leadershing and declaring they will not campaign for the candidate saying they would not campaign for an “immoral” lawmaker.
“Having thoroughly consulted our people in our Wards and Chilanga district at large on the adoption of Musonda Charmaine Mel, we conclude that the UPND has erred on this adoption on very strong moral grounds,” councillor Moonde is quoted by Smart Eagles
“We were never consulted… We have thus resolved never to campaign for Charmaine – our people would never accept the UPND candidate and our conscience would never allow us.”
The statement by the councillors has not gone down well with the party leadership.
“Those guys are gone. We can’t tolerate that kind of indiscipline so there is a process being instituted but the fact is that they should consider themelves former UPND councillors,” the source said.
The expulsion of Moonde and Mulubisha will result in ward by-elections later in the year.
39 Comments
UNCLE SHED S B
Yeeeeeeeee
mercutio
Me i donchi kno cheacher…! programmed or created…!
KJ
upnd are fucked up just because of that bitch u expell those civic leaders i think u are mad wait and see u will cry for this by-election u are loosing chilanga seat!
JC SIKAZWE
If u are not a Beach now are the son of beach ngalu
blues
Let us allow divergent views with political parties for democracy to flourish. Going by what has happened political party leaders should understand that the best to select a candidate for any election especially councillors and Members of Parliament should be through fair and transparent primary elections at grassroot level.
ROKA
Intraparty democracy fails in this tripartite regional brain washer party.Even professors are bsin washed!Emulate apf who have accommodated divergent views expressed by CK and HK!!
Shaka
There are many capable men and women in Upnd who can be adopted, why having sleepless nights over a repentless personal.
zeke man
HH THIS WHEN I HAVE SEEN THAT U WILL JUST WAIST RESOURCES FOR PARTY
Bar man
That woman should just step aside because even if she was someone else, she wouldn’t vote for her.
JROKA
ROKA
……even professors are brain washed in this party…
GBM
Derito
Kj you talk too mch you think UPND wil lose this time then you aru wrong bitch
You support PF ha ha ha and this ugly president sokwe mupota
Hammer
What happened to the freedom of expression! Is it forbidden in UPND? The 2 councilors expressed their opinion! If they get fired then UPND is confirming that it is a party where only one man turned semi god should never be challenged.
Tom London
Let us look at this saga this way .
The adoption of ms musonda by the upnd is tactical and here are the reasons
1 ) The upnd it appears are not happy with the death sentence slapped on their former chilanga mp , Keith mukakata for the fact that the death sentence is not in our constitution .
2 ) That the sentencing was politically motivated by the pf and was intentional .
3 ) The publicity surrounding this saga is on it’s own a campaigning
tactic in favour of ms musonda and the upnd . I mean musonda is now more popular than she was before . .
Please you calm down . The upnd is winning tactically and will retain the chilanga seat you wait and see .
Please Mr moonde and your friend try to see issues beyond your noises . politics is all about out witting your opponents . And so you just support the candidature of musonda and stay united .
The upnd obviously knows the weakness of their opponents and in my view musonda rates higher .
It is a big league soccer kind of thing .
Tom London
Peharps you try to ‘”download ‘” the upnd chilanga seat campaign song . it explains a lot . the meaning could be hidden but very clear .
BMK
Mr. TOM & JERRY. Sorry! mr. Tom London i think no matter how you try to justify your point, iam sorry it will never hold any leaking water. The court issue of Mukata cnnot and will never give Musonda a simpathy vote.Remember, when the murder case was first reported in the media, the entire nation was shocked. It was so unfair for the lawmaker to have pulled the triger on an innocent and unarmed guard who was desperately trying to maitain peace in his area of operation.
I think this is the best opportunity for the people of Chilanga to voice out over the ‘murder case.’
Kambwili@yahoo.c
Let’s all get united and remove these Mukula tree thieves, the PF. We all make mistakes. Forgive Charmaine.
Masters
A disorganised party at it again…the duo have jst expressd their views no need to expel them…is it bcz the bitch is hh’s hule?
Ignorant
Hehehe confusion in the house, i think the concerns raised by the councillors must be taken seriously otherwise the chilanga seat is going to PF.
Treason
Evry One Has Critics, Don’t Worry Upnd Is On Top
bk
Upnd is dictatorship. A president losing 5 times is still . the president . No others😂😂😂
Barotseland
Only God knows let’s wait and see than pointing fingers at each other .
Mk
Ba Tom, death sentence did not start with Mr mukata even that former banker who killed her husband was sentenced to death . Was that politically motivated? Be realistic ba Tom, a crime is a crime regardless of who has committed it.
Razor
Members of any party should be free to express divergent views whether the ruling party or opposition. That is the true meaning of democracy as long as it is within limits that is to say they can agree to disagree with certain party decisions without necessarily being against the party hierarchy.
the legend.
UPND united party for national distruction at it again.guys chilanga is gone to pf start mourning now and focus on 2021 general election.
Cholwe
Kj, bk you ain’t good analysts with the whole bunch of your guava eating pals. Even if moonde and his friend had oposing views, it was being impudent and insolent of themselves to hold press conferences to openly discredit their leaders. Even if your leader was wrong you don’t tell it on the mountain. That’s maturity. A pf councillor in mansa was expelled for greeting kalaba. Mwanaba? Which between the two scenarios is more intolerable.
fisunge
Look politics or constituencies are not family shows for family members ok when keith mukata and his prostitute were found wanting they were all guilty untill proven free this does not mean thatthe vacancy shud be given to his prostitute this is serious people of zambia this just shows that the upnd is affamily party just wait when HH dies or anything happens to him his wife will be adopted as leader so tuzanvelako
Joseph David
it’s a clear, sign that, the chilanga elections, it has divide UPND.
Self nyokozi
Mumbwe ukulila ninshi pali apo ashintilishe, let these two tell to why they are in support of the lady instead of expelling them they might have a point which can favor u.
Chomba
UPND,please learn to accommodate views.Dont expel them napapata.
Bruno mars the moonshine jungle
For sure imwe ba upnd this is the beginning of loosing the election
King-G
They are not already to stand because these two Men are not real UPND leaders
Chilolo wamutende
Please don’t mix things here ,look mukata by killing a person who was on duty to earn money for his family is it right?
The so called Charmaine she was present when Keith was committing that offence she knows everything what happend on that day ,she is criminal no matter what don’t support wrong things guys .
GANNY
Comment Parties should allow the grass root to choose a cadident of their choice, that will make it easier for them to support that person.
Joetex Nsofwa
The councillors should be lacking political morality, by contesting the party leadership and rank and file for fielding #Charmaine.
Truzedian
People need to learn to talk about what they know. If the grassroots votes and the National Committee says okay to the preferred candidate, where is the broken democracy? Those two so called councillos were not available to play their roles becoz they were out looking for money from the PF . They’ve got the money and they get kicked out of the party.. if they don’t apologize by the end of the week, sorry they’ll never be councilors again. They are sellouts . When the little mooney they received finishes, they will be finished.
Agm
UPND yamba ukuluka ku makansela PF gooooto win!