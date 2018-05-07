NDC Denounce Webster Katongo

Webster Katongo is a traitor, NDC Youth chairman Charles Kabwita has charged.

Katongo, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) presumed candidate, failed to turn up for nominations in the Chilanga Constituency by election.

The official who has since defected and is backing the PF candidate shocked the Chishimba Kambwili led party when he failed to turn up for filing of nominations in the forthcoming Chilanga parliamentary by elections.

He did not offer any reasons to his decision to embarrass the opposition party.

But Kabwita has described Katongo as a traitor who cannot be trusted after he ditched the party to join the ruling patriotic Front a few days after nominations day.

“Traitors betray the trust of those who have faith in them or believe their promises. Webster Katongo is a traitor who has betrayed us in the NDC, by turning his back on us at the eleventh hour,” Kabwita charged.

He said Katongo was the NDC preferred candidate and all arrangements were made prior to nominations but decided to stay away while his phone went unanswered until 18:00hrs when it went off to put the Kambwili led party in a panic mode.

“Mr Katongo was our preferred candidate for Chilanga constituency by-election. Everything was prepared for his nominations the day before the nomination day, but to our surprise he stopped answering our phone calls and only sent a text message that he was in the bank at exactly 13 hours, at about 18 hours he switched off his mobile phone, and never said a word to the leadership of our party,” Kabwita narrated.

He said Katongo was planted and knew his plans adding that his motive was to prevent the National Democratic Congress Party from filing in nominations.

“He knew what he was doing from day one. The mission was to prevent NDC from participating in the by-election in Chilanga constituency. God have mercy on him,” Kabwita added.

Katongo has since joined the ruling patriotic Front accusing the NDC of lacking foresight to discuss issues affecting Zambians.

Katongo told a media briefing on Sunday that he will support PF candidate Mama Maria Langa.

The election is set for June 4.