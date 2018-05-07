NDC Denounce Webster Katongo

Webster Katongo is a traitor, NDC Youth chairman Charles Kabwita has charged.
Katongo, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) presumed candidate, failed to turn up for nominations in the Chilanga Constituency by election.
The official who has since defected and is backing the PF candidate shocked the Chishimba Kambwili led party when he failed to turn up for filing of nominations in the forthcoming Chilanga parliamentary by elections.
He did not offer any reasons to his decision to embarrass the opposition party.
But Kabwita has described Katongo as a traitor who cannot be trusted after he ditched the party to join the ruling patriotic Front a few days after nominations day.
“Traitors betray the trust of those who have faith in them or believe their promises. Webster Katongo is a traitor who has betrayed us in the NDC, by turning his back on us at the eleventh hour,” Kabwita charged.
He said Katongo was the NDC preferred candidate and all arrangements were made prior to nominations but decided to stay away while his phone went unanswered until 18:00hrs when it went off to put the Kambwili led party in a panic mode.
“Mr Katongo was our preferred candidate for Chilanga constituency by-election. Everything was prepared for his nominations the day before the nomination day, but to our surprise he stopped answering our phone calls and only sent a text message that he was in the bank at exactly 13 hours, at about 18 hours he switched off his mobile phone, and never said a word to the leadership of our party,” Kabwita narrated.
He said Katongo was planted and knew his plans adding that his motive was to prevent the National Democratic Congress Party from filing in nominations.
“He knew what he was doing from day one. The mission was to prevent NDC from participating in the by-election in Chilanga constituency. God have mercy on him,” Kabwita added.
Katongo has since joined the ruling patriotic Front accusing the NDC of lacking foresight to discuss issues affecting Zambians.
Katongo told a media briefing on Sunday that he will support PF candidate Mama Maria Langa.
The election is set for June 4.
11 Comments
Razor
Indeed this guy is a traitor and if he can betray the party that adopted him what more when his newly adopted party fails out of favour. He will betray them too becoz once a traitor always a traitor PF or indeed any other parties should be careful of such characters.
King john ii
Ño he has sense danger from NDC leave him alone
Barotseland
He has behaved like a prostitute his Judas Cariot never have trust in such fool next time.
ROKA
This is shocking!!After he reported that he was attacked by apf and his damaged sure and that the police were investigating,only to hear that the guy HSS defected.Bribery, nepotism at it best by apf
ROKA
His car damaged by apf
mercutio
Things fall apart or animal farm…..me i donchi kno cheacher…..
Self nyokozi
He is just stupid, fool
mr 1% Akash Baraji
But people can be evil zoona.after being trusted and loved coming to shun the party and its followers. He lucks leadership because he has shown his real being. He z not trustworthy.but he will regreat his move one day.full of lies accusing innocent people the pf and upnd that they attacked him and destroyed his car.He thinks he z comfortable with his current site,he dsnt know that he z chasing the expired air………..
