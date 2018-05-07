Opinion: NDC And Its Cry-Baby Antics

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has not recovered from its brutal baptism of opposition politics in the aftermath of the Chilanga by-election nomination debacle.

We have repeatedly said that the NDC will have to learn very quickly that there survival and impact in opposition politics will not rely on how many hedalines their defacto president Chishimba Kambwili makes on social media. They may also have to learn that it will take more than minutely updates of images of their leader to be taken seriously in Zambian politic.

Nobody chose Webster Mulenga as the NDC candidate in Chilanga but themselves. They went to town 24 hours before nomination declaring that they had chosen the best candidate for the June 5 parliamentary election in Katongo. When Katongo did not turn up they went to town heaping blame on everybody except themselves. And now Katongo has come out in the open and revealed where his heart really belongs and it is not the NDC.

By the time they were all over looking for a candidate until they landed on Edward Simfukwe, the battle was half lost. It had been a rough baptism. We do not in any way take delight in their misery but we are merely advising them to learn to speak more with actions that mere political pronouncements or threats.

The journey is going to be rougher than posting staged sickly images in a hospital bed. It will require a lot of work and dedication. After all the last round of local government elections where they scored zero out of 16 should have given them an idea of how rough the road would be.