Opinion: NDC And Its Cry-Baby Antics

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has not recovered from its brutal baptism of opposition politics in the aftermath of the Chilanga by-election nomination debacle.
We have repeatedly said that the NDC will have to learn very quickly that there survival and impact in opposition politics will not rely on how many hedalines their defacto president Chishimba Kambwili makes on social media. They may also have to learn that it will take more than minutely updates of images of their leader to be taken seriously in Zambian politic.
Nobody chose Webster Mulenga as the NDC candidate in Chilanga but themselves. They went to town 24 hours before nomination declaring that they had chosen the best candidate for the June 5 parliamentary election in Katongo. When Katongo did not turn up they went to town heaping blame on everybody except themselves. And now Katongo has come out in the open and revealed where his heart really belongs and it is not the NDC.
By the time they were all over looking for a candidate until they landed on Edward Simfukwe, the battle was half lost. It had been a rough baptism. We do not in any way take delight in their misery but we are merely advising them to learn to speak more with actions that mere political pronouncements or threats.
The journey is going to be rougher than posting staged sickly images in a hospital bed. It will require a lot of work and dedication. After all the last round of local government elections where they scored zero out of 16 should have given them an idea of how rough the road would be.
7 Comments
ganister
Politics are like that don’t talk about others. Pf are using backdoor to prove that they are still strong. Look at the number of people who are working and the payment that they are able to get out of the work. Here in chingola we are getting our pay after 4month where are our government officials?
GBM
Charmain’s campaign song.
Download..Listen…Share.
http://indimba.com/song_listen.php?id=3259
mubita Lubinda
let one to receive what I get monthly
King cool
That’s our song,, politics and politicians and policies, that’s our new game.. Thanks for your dirty language….
ROKA
Heading is misleading! Was the opinion written by Antonio, by the way he is very quiet of late.apf and its backdoor tricks!!
HH
Upnd is wining
Self nyokozi
Self nyokozi 4 pf