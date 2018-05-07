Police Officer Commits Suicide After Demotion

A 34-year-old Sub Inspector in the Zambia Correctional Service in Mufurila has committed suicide by shooting himself a few days after he was demoted.

Copperbelt Police commissioner Charity Katanga has identified the deceased as Sub Inspector Simumba Simumba who committed suicide using a 303 riffle.

Katanga said the officer was detailed at Mukuba Open Correctional farm where he was picked in a drunken state by villagers who later took him home.

“The officer was detailed at Mukuba open correctional farm and was brought by nearby villagers in a drunken state whilst in his room he got the rifle and threatened to shoot at every one who was around before allegedly shooting himself,” she confirmed.

She said the the deceased sustained a wound on the left breast and below the shoulder on the same left back.

“The officer was psychologically disturbed after reduction in rank following a disciplinary charge.

“[the] body of the deceased is lying at Ronald Ross Hospital mortuary awaiting a postmortem and burial,” Katanga stated.