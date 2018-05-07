Sexy’ Unza Students Banned From Library

The University of Zambia has stirred a sexist debate with a curious notice in the library that has banned alleged near nudity in the library.
According to a notice posted in the library at various strategic spots, skimpily dressed female students are proving a distraction for male students reportedly getting aroused.
24 Comments
Christian National
Are you on Planet Earth? Zambia is not Saudi Arabia. The Zambian constitution doesn’t prescribe how to dress
shikateka
Yes it does not bt our traditions has such rules of how to dress right?
GBM
Charmain’s campaign song.
Download..Listen…Share.
http://indimba.com/song_listen.php?id=3259
Geoffrey Bwamba Mwalya(GBM)
Ladies r our mothers n l for one respect them,they r my role models hence they should show dignity in their dress n manner. We love u our mothers.
bk
Ubukwebo tabumoneka tabushitwa. They trying to show the stuff they are made of…
Mj
Sad thing is,most of the ladies at UNZA are slay Queen’s
and I don’t think they will comply.
As for the male students focus on on the books not leg’s.✌✌
Meimatungu
Prevention is better than cure. Testosterone can be arrogant under confinement.
fisunge
It doesn’t matter wether the Constitution says what you just have to respect your selves Is it that you become graduates by moving naked you don’t need the laws of Saudi Arabia to be respected y don’t you move around naked at your parents Homes
fisunge
Thats why they are morals to be applied I don’t think the idea of the constitution saying and telling you that You shud dress in a certain way is wrong those girls moving naked at cumpus are no longer interested in reading what they want ni mamimba or their the aids breading centers
King john ii
That’s why men have stopmarrying these days
Mike sibajene
Yes dignity is very important.
Barotseland
Mahule you hell with your foolish indecent dressings full of AIDS therein
Andy k
Satanism manners be careful guyz with those girls.
Hotness
Sad development indeed, it’s true you can’t concentrate on studying if you see someone who is dressed properly.
Hotness
I mean not dressed properly.
leave a reply
our constitution has provision that are against public nudity
HH
Charmain’s campaign song.
Download..Listen…Share..
http://indimba.com/song_listen.php?id=3259
Makai
I wonder why some people quote from the constitution and human Rights when they’ve done something wrong by defending themselves.When you’ve done something wrong just admit and follow What’s right.
Thank you.📖🔦
Zachariah
ma Geoz Bopulika Yai
Self nyokozi
Its better to ban female students from going into library, but also lectures are more concerned with the dressing of these unza hure and they end up giving them linkages and also make the pass because they propose them. Lecturer to student is like father to daughter.
Starboy
Hule, witch and thief, I choose hule. Keepit up girls that is very appetising
King-G
They should just behave themselves
Ras Chichious
Free nation and free wisdom
sim1
Stop writing languages u don’t understand.first what is hule,who is hule,why is hule, when is hule,where is hule.The notice there is clear avoid wearing mini skirts, it don’t mean they are hules ,it jst an adivise on women.