Wigan Starlet Heads In Zambia For U-20 Call Up

Highly rated Wigan Athletic Under-18 striker Mwiya Malumo has set off for Zambia enroute to joining the Under-20 National Team that is preparing for the Niger 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Rwanda.
Malumo is expected to be in Zambia by midday on Monday to process his paper work before teaming up with his colleagues that are currently in Malawi preparing for this weekend’s clash with Rwanda in Kigali.
The Under-20 technical bench has summoned Malumo and Shrewsbury Town starlet Lifumpa Mwandwe to beef up the squad.
Mwandwe is also expected to leave the United Kingdom tonight and will also be in Lusaka tomorrow.
Meanwhile the Zambian team will play another friendly match on Monday against Silver Youth in Malawi as they sharpen up for the junior wasps.
Team manager Mwansa Kapyanga told FAZfootball.com from Lilongwe that the team was in high spirits and ready for the challenge.
“We have a friendly match tomorrow (Monday) against Silver Youth at 14:30 from Silver Stadium,” Kapyanga said.
“We are scheduled to fly from Malawi on Wednesday 02A.M.”
The reigning African champions has not left any stone unturned in their chase for a place at the 2019 Niger Africa Cup.
On Saturday Zambia beat Malawi 1-0 with another practice match scheduled for Tuesday at the Bingu International Stadium.
(Source: FAZ Media)
7 Comments
GBM
Charmain’s campaign song.
Download..Listen…Share.
http://indimba.com/song_listen.php?id=3259
Geoffrey Bwamba Mwalya(GBM)
Go Zambia, we can do it.
Howard Chimbala
It’s a must win game…..the boy is truly a patriotic Zambian.
Razor
You made a mistake for coming here to play for zambia now you are inelligible to play for any other country no matter how good you are.
P.M
You idiot. The boy is zambian, why should he be legible to play for an other country but zambia? Stop being inferior about being a zambian. South Americans are good but play for their countries be it Brazil Colombia or Chile. No wonder you are drowning in foreign seas just to go and be slaves on European countries. Welcome boys..zambia is your home.
Howard Chimbala
Bauze Ba zibe my bro
Ras Chichious
Welcome my younger brother home is home this is the the better place for u……… Go……Go together we make it possible with our togetherness Jah…..bless our nation