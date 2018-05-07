Wigan Starlet Heads In Zambia For U-20 Call Up

Highly rated Wigan Athletic Under-18 striker Mwiya Malumo has set off for Zambia enroute to joining the Under-20 National Team that is preparing for the Niger 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Rwanda.

Malumo is expected to be in Zambia by midday on Monday to process his paper work before teaming up with his colleagues that are currently in Malawi preparing for this weekend’s clash with Rwanda in Kigali.

The Under-20 technical bench has summoned Malumo and Shrewsbury Town starlet Lifumpa Mwandwe to beef up the squad.

Mwandwe is also expected to leave the United Kingdom tonight and will also be in Lusaka tomorrow.

Meanwhile the Zambian team will play another friendly match on Monday against Silver Youth in Malawi as they sharpen up for the junior wasps.

Team manager Mwansa Kapyanga told FAZfootball.com from Lilongwe that the team was in high spirits and ready for the challenge.

“We have a friendly match tomorrow (Monday) against Silver Youth at 14:30 from Silver Stadium,” Kapyanga said.

“We are scheduled to fly from Malawi on Wednesday 02A.M.”

The reigning African champions has not left any stone unturned in their chase for a place at the 2019 Niger Africa Cup.

On Saturday Zambia beat Malawi 1-0 with another practice match scheduled for Tuesday at the Bingu International Stadium.

(Source: FAZ Media)