Kabimba Is A PF Surrogate, Charges NDC’s Kabwita

National Democratic Congress Party (NDC) national youth chairman Charles Kabwita has described Rainbow Party Secretary General Wynter Kabimba as a shameless, immoral and immature politician.

Kabwita charges that Kabimba is PF surrogate who should never be taken serious.

Kabwita, a former ally of Kabimba when both were in the Patriotic Front and benefited from trips organized by the then Secretary General, has come out strong on his former boss.

During Kabimba’s time as Secretary General of the Patriotic Front, Kabwita enjoyed a cordial relationship.

But the two have clashed on different platforms after Kabimba disparaged Kabwita’s new boss Chishimba Kambwili on a live programme on Prime Television.

Kabwita has accused Kabimba of making allegations against NDC consultant Chishimba Kambwili with a view of winning favours from Patriotic Front.

He charged that Kabimba is a desperate individual who wants to get back to Patriotic Front for economic survival.

“This is a man who is failing to pay rentals for properties he rents in Lusaka, Kabimba has a narrow mind in case he has forgotten, let us remind him, this is the man who was chased from the PF because of his treacherous and mischievous character.

“Kabimba is obviously shallow that he has forgotten how the whole nation cerebrated when he was fired from cabinet by late President Sata,” Kabwita charged.

Kabwita has further warned that the NDC will be left with no option but to continue aggressively taking on Kabimba should he continue attacking their leader Chishimba Kambwili.

During Kabimba’s exit from the Patriotic Front, Kabwita was among the few who remained loyal to his former boss and had been suspended from the PF due to his links with Kabimba.