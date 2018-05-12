Kalaba Confirms 2021 Bid

Former Foreign Affairs Minister Harry Kalaba has opened up on his 2021 presidential ambitions saying he has been approached to be the candidate for the newly registered Democratic Party.
Kalaba joins the list of former ministers that want to cling on to the Patriotic Front but are openly campaigning against the ruling party.
The Bahati constituency Patriotic Front Member of Parliament insists on still being a PF member but has been traversing the country discrediting the ruling party.
Kalaba has been a radio and facebook campaigner with a yet to be established support base.
He is currently in Eastern Province trying to build his support base before breaking one of the worst guarded secrets of standing for presidential elections.
The bulk of PF members that stood against President Edgar Lungu within the party have been politically volatile with their wish of seeing the Head of State on the ballot in 2021 still a subject of legal interpretation.
22 Comments
Shachz
Best friends today ………… tomorrow.
Shaka
This is democracy, even I can stand for presidency if I meet the qualifications.
BMK
I think one thing all opposition leaders should have in mind is that they can not win the 2021 elections as single parties. I would like to advise them to form one big alliance going into 2021 general elections. We want to see leaders such as HH, KAMBWILI, KALABA, CHIPIMO, and whoever it is from MMD to work togetger come 2021. As voters we are now commanding you or else, you know where our votes will go. For now keep on formig political parties.
DK
Well Said
Evans
Well said
Dickens
We have a BIG challenge in Africa….Leadership crisis…. No one wants to remain a follower… Lets wait n see please…
HH
Wait and see am now a president even b4 2021
Masters
this is not the right time to dream ba HK, or else u will die dreaming 4 plot 1 like Halepona Hagain
P.n.p.z
Tell HH ,, pf a part
Bk
Mr kalaba Don’t Dream Please
Jimmy Shaba
The beginning of the end
jeff munkondya
Please let’s make one party as hh for 2121 please!!
Hatwiko
Ma dreams aya!!!! No alliance to hv one csnfidate forget getting into state house bwana..I like your politicsl style.good ideas.no insults.you wd hv done better within PF not 2021 but kusogolo after..forget 2021…Either HH or ECL..tho its weighing more for ECL…
vusi Sithole
kikiki! foolish man. anywe ngiyaxlisa
GANNY
Comment Too many political parties, that’s why some are ending up like the Mulongoties, no agenda and no followers.
Alexander Mondo
Kalaba has my support cause no man would resigned from that position there is something cooking. all the best honourable
Fucking Anything
Bad Idea
Christopher Silwamba
It Is True The Best The Oppositi On Must Come Up With An Alliance To Ensure An Alright Victory For The Opposition.Unity Is Key To Victory For Any Institution Theref Ore Unity Unity. Chris Sills
Kanyenda Aaron
Make one strong party like americans only two parties its easy to remove the party in power than many parties with diference ideologies and people fail to choose which is best party to put in plot one lying and iticing people with diferent items polititians dont be so selfish and pride,if polititians are wise and generous the can make one party like fdd,ndc Narep Upnd and peter green if they joined together then pf can run like mice be chased but because of clinging to be on top will be suffering just like this.
whisker jeff
Zambians are suffering because of the current residency.Zambians open your eyes 👀 and see.fighting for plot 1is not development.
Self nyokozi
Good idea , 2021 nankwe nankwe , muzakacionela , from zaka na ma years but coming 2021 one will die
kondwelani
Good idear kalaba