Kalaba Confirms 2021 Bid

Former Foreign Affairs Minister Harry Kalaba has opened up on his 2021 presidential ambitions saying he has been approached to be the candidate for the newly registered Democratic Party.

Kalaba joins the list of former ministers that want to cling on to the Patriotic Front but are openly campaigning against the ruling party.

The Bahati constituency Patriotic Front Member of Parliament insists on still being a PF member but has been traversing the country discrediting the ruling party.

Kalaba has been a radio and facebook campaigner with a yet to be established support base.

He is currently in Eastern Province trying to build his support base before breaking one of the worst guarded secrets of standing for presidential elections.

The bulk of PF members that stood against President Edgar Lungu within the party have been politically volatile with their wish of seeing the Head of State on the ballot in 2021 still a subject of legal interpretation.