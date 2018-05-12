PF/UPND Bigwigs Show Some Love

Patriotic Front media director Sunday has continued reaching out to some of the sworn Patriotic Front critics with UPND secretary general Stephen Katuka his latest in the love one another zone.
Chanda whose defence of the ruling party sometimes borders on the annoying has equally reached out to his opposite preaching some love.
The PF and UPND regularly cross political swords and nervously push the traditionally peaceful Zambian people to the edge.
Shaka
This is encouraging, let us live in harmony. We all Zambians despite political differences.
Shachz
One of them if not both is a wolf in sheep’s clothing. Politics are politics, they remain the same, worst enemies today best friends tomorrow & vice versa. Babafye kwati fipuba!
James Mphande
One Zambia One Nation
Kambwili
Uncle Bizzo
Let’s remember Bob Marley with One Love.”WE 1″.
Skb
That’s the way to go. Let this be shown even at PRESIDENTIAL level……..or are we asking for too much too soon? PEACE, LOVE and HARMONY.
Haluza Hagain
We now want to see the big fish expressing the same love
FGM
Hate speech by some leaders is what misleads the overzealous party cadres. Zambia is a multi party democracy in which all are constitutionally allowed to publicly share their divergent views without intimidation . A platform should be established to educate cadres that are in a habit of insulting, beating and blocking the opposition parties from exercising their constitutional right.
Bk
We should differ on oppipn only.but at the end of the day we are brothers and sisters.
Bk
We don’t listen to stupid and useless songs from failed politicians Like???
Bk
Who said these worlds Empty Mwaliteta and Muzungu opusa?but at the of the they are brothers
Self nyokozi
Its good to be together as we always say; one Zambia one nation. Well done
Gabriel
That’s the way we should live as one Nation
pwepwe
one Zambia one nation I like it
Fines Bulawayo
Chisokone Chisokone Chisokone! One Zambia!
ONE NATION
Joseph David
its one ZAMBIA, one NATION
GENIOUS SOGOLA WA (PF)JERE
Vabakulu ni vabakulu?
Asibwen
Power In Our Hands, Lets Rise And Comndem The Two Political Parties PF And UPND. These 2 Parties There In The Political Game 4 Their Own Person Gains, And Not To Save We Zambians. Just Yesday , Upnd Gave Condition 4 Them To Attend Nation Dialogue, And Yet We Zambians We Are Waiting 4 Them To Dialogue, Now I Have Seen These 2 Polititions Are After Something. They Want Untill To See Zambia Brocken. Eg Like What Happened Just After 2016 Election; Where Pipo In Southern From Other Political Opinion Were Victimised , Now If It Had Been Every Were, What Country Could We Have Now. Zambians, Politians Have Passpots, Vihecles And Even planes Which ‘ll Help Them To Free When Chaos Start , And Live U And I Who Have Nothing, And Think About That Grand Ma In Village Who Even Ran. Lets Think And Rise Against Wrong Things. Sign Out:
Hatwiko
Dont be cheated iyi ni politics chabe.ma politicians wine and dine togethr.others are business partners.imwe muli busy kumenyana bena bali busy sharibg their profits whlst the following day they go to th media despisibg each other….Keep it up Zambia niyanu monse…
vusi Sithole
kikiki! katuka very soon he will leve upnd money speaks, just wait and see
Hatwiko
Why not !!!!…life goes on..he hs a family to look after not to look for.
Chimuka Chifuwe
This is something that all of us Zambians must support & put into practice as the saying goes”together we stand, divided we fall”. Why should Politics turn a once peaceful country into hell? Lets get this done, Let LOVE reign!
preacherman
Love is the key…we are only but one nation
EDGAR CHAKOLWA BWAALWA LUNGU
Sometimes fyabufi
Sydney simulilo
Pf care full