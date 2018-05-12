  1. Home
Presidential Dance: EL Goes Down, Again

President Edgar Lungu occasionally dazzles his audience with some dancing skills. But here he seems to have outdone himself with yet another ‘I am just like you’ dance. Enjoy the moment.

68 Comments

  1. mr sikuka

    done yama bosale

    Reply

  2. mr sikuka

    elo ninshi bantu balila njala

    Reply

  3. Joseph David

    He is a , micheal jackson

    Reply

  4. Sonta

    Dance ya ma bosale zoona!!

    Reply

  5. James Mphande

    Mmmmm Mr sikuka so u mean now he don’t have to dance just because Bantu bananjala serious awe people.🇿🇲🇿🇲🇿🇲🇿🇲🇿🇲🇿🇲

    Reply

  6. HENSCHEL CHRISTIAN

    Wow that’s part of life mr president

    Reply

  7. Nkonkosheni

    Dance ya pa duze, aba velevele in da house.

    Reply

  8. Unchangeable

    ✌✌✌✌✌

    Reply

  9. Starboy

    Enjoy coz the time is now, kumanda kuli boring

    Reply

  10. James Mphande

    Yes I agree with you Starboy

    Reply

  11. Shachz

    I like it, even the late FTJ did it MHSRP. He danced to the tune “ubushimbe nabumpesha amano.” Go ahead Mr President, with a little wine you can even do better!

    Reply

  12. Mj

    Dance yaba velevele

    Reply

  13. Shaka

    This is interesting, once in a while, interact with the hoipolloi. Show them that you’re not self-centered.

    Reply

  14. Masauso Nyirenda

    That Shown His Humbleness To People Bcoz Very Few Can Do That.Continue It’s Ur Country No One Can Scare U

    Reply

  15. Mukomango Mwansa

    That’s my President but remember to develop the newly created district Lavushimanda ,Chiundaponde

    Reply

  16. Charlesmicklay

    This is good Mr.President, days goes on.ya mabosale

    Reply

  17. Kambwili

    new song. ‘Akawalala ba boma’
    Click on link..Download..Listen…Share.
    http://indimba.com/song_listen.php?id=3259

    Reply

  18. Dickens

    He has feelings… Emotions.. Let him dance…it is normal guz….it is just a title…president… Even Hakainde is free to dance….better in that way…while death is near each one of us….

    Reply

  19. Bruno mars the moonshine jungle

    Usless come and see how people are suffering here fake fake fake

    Reply

  20. Haluza Hagain

    Eeeee bola, chilepule mudala

    Reply

  21. GIFT PHIRI

    wow!

    Reply

  22. Hope Bwembyah

    Wow this real

    Reply

  23. Lion

    But this so called President of yours is stupid

    Reply

    • kungwabanze

      I guess ulimwana wapachani do u hav respect for the people in authority if u had a father to teach u, cud been respectful.

      Reply

    • HH

      Lion ngacakukalipa go hang yourself

      Reply

  24. Innocent

    enjoy watchhing dance yama bosale this is good

    Reply

  25. BLACK G.MENT

    thats the best way to be proud and free.

    Reply

  26. richard mithi

    thats a proud and free zambian

    Reply

  27. GENIOUS SOGOLA JERE

    Dancer presidwa nabamene bakuzonda bafune basafune nakuyamba kaili na katatu elo bafune basafune ndine presidwa wa zambia yonse.
    My press ECL dancing is part of life.

    Reply

  28. Madalitso Banda

    President👍

    Reply

  29. Madalitso Banda

    President👍
    Enjoy yourself while you are still on the throne

    Reply

  30. GENIOUS SOGOLA WA (PF)JERE

    Dancer presidwa bamene bakuzonda bafune basafune bakutamba kabili na katatu elo bafune basafune ndiwe presidwa wa zambia yonse.
    My press ECL dancing is part of life.

    Reply

  31. Bk

    Obama was break dancing what is wrong with our ECL he is human

    Reply

  32. GENIOUS SOGOLA WA (PF)JERE

    Presidwa wozichepesa,wonkhala pamozi na munthu aliyese elo akonda aliyense.

    Reply

  33. P.n.p.z

    All the dance balange at waliba Heath
    My presented

    Reply

  34. Patrick Mwale

    That’s our President showing some dancing skills,go ahead boss! we are behind you!

    Reply

  35. Wellington

    Injoy our father

    Reply

    • Big tur

      That’s my President. Man of the people. You are full of humility, humbly and down to earth!

      Reply

  36. innocent

    Ndye ma dance yanasalako

    Reply

  37. Gabriel

    Anyway nayo iLife(even that is nice) BA president kkkkkk

    Reply

  38. Zachariah

    Nice One Ba Kateka

    Reply

  39. Fines Bulawayo

    Outdone himself bwanji? He is still a human being and an African at that. We Africans sing and dance all the time. We should not pick up some Liverpool snobbish mannerisms

    Reply

  40. McReveals

    Dance yama bosale……only a few men of calibre of an do that ka

    Reply

  41. Misheck shift

    wow dance yama bosale zoona let the man enjoy his work…..am proud of you mr president

    Reply

  42. Hebk

    Even in church pipo dance. Nothing wrong.

    Reply

  43. S.K'snistics

    kulatambilamofye ama dance cabe

    Reply

  44. Nicholas

    Balange Lungu pamaka

    Reply

  45. Hurry k

    We loves u Mr president so so much ECl blessings from God is with you so just let the dogs continue backtin

    Reply

  46. vusi Sithole

    that is nothing wrong with that, even jacob zuma used to that, dont mixt your hunger and you lezness with mr president E C Lungus happiness, viva lungu and pf

    Reply

  47. Austin

    Ungayende Kumunzi sooo

    Reply

  48. Dainessmpofu

    That ‘s my President l like it

    Reply

  49. Mazimayumu

    My president

    Reply

  50. Hatwiko

    Nothing wrong with th predident dancing.he was even holding ka kwacha to sowela the dance troup.thts the way to go..our kk dances even up to now at his age when hs happy.mufuna chabe munthu kunkhala okalipa
    ?

    Reply

  51. chisanga

    Kikikikikikiki jala nyatuchita batu ise

    Reply

  52. Pa Kamunga

    Only those who don’t know how to dance will be critical. Kwasa my man kwasa show them chimwemwe and kalukungu styles

    Reply

  53. Denso

    Ba lion mwakikwata diarrhoea mukwanwa. Are you a saint? Wait for your time not disrespect.

    Reply

  54. preacherman

    Thats my president showing the skill there. Cool.

    Reply

  55. Senzo Hadebe

    Dance yama gaster yaoneka mushe

    Reply

  56. daschise

    Mabwana ndimwe muliko

    Reply

  57. zeke man

    ???????? Mr

    Reply

  58. Shmateo

    O M G I LIKE DAT

    Reply

  59. Kule1

    Ati pali ichi nechi nichisa apa. Ba velevele ba mwiine!

    Reply

  60. Sydney simulilo

    Dasi ya ba mwine

    Reply

  61. Shaka

    Enjoy life while alive, death is unpredictable .

    Reply

  62. Bee

    Dance yamu lolol Lol…. We live only once

    Reply

  63. Oscarmwale

    Yeeeee ine kunicita sooo!sela tushaneko.

    Reply

  64. Kambwili@yahoo.c

    Ba Chiluba FTJ, MHSRIP baele ba grandpa KK ati tamwayelala ukutoloka muletoloka. Bambi nika beer kalebomba. Ubushiku kulaluka fye ati iyoo bulwele mwaya naku SA.

    Reply

  65. Chandra

    Worst President ever since independence

    Reply

