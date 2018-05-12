Presidential Dance: EL Goes Down, Again Charles Sakala | May 12, 2018 | 68 President Edgar Lungu occasionally dazzles his audience with some dancing skills. But here he seems to have outdone himself with yet another ‘I am just like you’ dance. Enjoy the moment. | 68 68 Comments mr sikuka May 12, 2018 done yama bosale Reply mr sikuka May 12, 2018 elo ninshi bantu balila njala Reply Joseph David May 12, 2018 He is a , micheal jackson Reply Sonta May 12, 2018 Dance ya ma bosale zoona!! Reply James Mphande May 12, 2018 Mmmmm Mr sikuka so u mean now he don’t have to dance just because Bantu bananjala serious awe people.🇿🇲🇿🇲🇿🇲🇿🇲🇿🇲🇿🇲 Reply HENSCHEL CHRISTIAN May 12, 2018 Wow that’s part of life mr president Reply Nkonkosheni May 12, 2018 Dance ya pa duze, aba velevele in da house. Reply Unchangeable May 12, 2018 ✌✌✌✌✌ Reply Starboy May 12, 2018 Enjoy coz the time is now, kumanda kuli boring Reply James Mphande May 12, 2018 Yes I agree with you Starboy Reply Shachz May 12, 2018 I like it, even the late FTJ did it MHSRP. He danced to the tune “ubushimbe nabumpesha amano.” Go ahead Mr President, with a little wine you can even do better! Reply Mj May 12, 2018 Dance yaba velevele Reply Shaka May 12, 2018 This is interesting, once in a while, interact with the hoipolloi. Show them that you’re not self-centered. Reply Masauso Nyirenda May 12, 2018 That Shown His Humbleness To People Bcoz Very Few Can Do That.Continue It’s Ur Country No One Can Scare U Reply Mukomango Mwansa May 12, 2018 That’s my President but remember to develop the newly created district Lavushimanda ,Chiundaponde Reply Charlesmicklay May 12, 2018 This is good Mr.President, days goes on.ya mabosale Reply Kambwili May 12, 2018 new song. ‘Akawalala ba boma’ Click on link..Download..Listen…Share. http://indimba.com/song_listen.php?id=3259 Reply Dickens May 12, 2018 He has feelings… Emotions.. Let him dance…it is normal guz….it is just a title…president… Even Hakainde is free to dance….better in that way…while death is near each one of us…. Reply Bruno mars the moonshine jungle May 12, 2018 Usless come and see how people are suffering here fake fake fake Reply Haluza Hagain May 12, 2018 Eeeee bola, chilepule mudala Reply GIFT PHIRI May 12, 2018 wow! Reply Hope Bwembyah May 12, 2018 Wow this real Reply Lion May 12, 2018 But this so called President of yours is stupid Reply kungwabanze May 12, 2018 I guess ulimwana wapachani do u hav respect for the people in authority if u had a father to teach u, cud been respectful. Reply HH May 13, 2018 Lion ngacakukalipa go hang yourself Reply Innocent May 12, 2018 enjoy watchhing dance yama bosale this is good Reply BLACK G.MENT May 12, 2018 thats the best way to be proud and free. Reply richard mithi May 12, 2018 thats a proud and free zambian Reply GENIOUS SOGOLA JERE May 12, 2018 Dancer presidwa nabamene bakuzonda bafune basafune nakuyamba kaili na katatu elo bafune basafune ndine presidwa wa zambia yonse. My press ECL dancing is part of life. Reply Madalitso Banda May 12, 2018 President👍 Reply Madalitso Banda May 12, 2018 President👍 Enjoy yourself while you are still on the throne Reply GENIOUS SOGOLA WA (PF)JERE May 12, 2018 Dancer presidwa bamene bakuzonda bafune basafune bakutamba kabili na katatu elo bafune basafune ndiwe presidwa wa zambia yonse. My press ECL dancing is part of life. Reply Bk May 12, 2018 Obama was break dancing what is wrong with our ECL he is human Reply GENIOUS SOGOLA WA (PF)JERE May 12, 2018 Presidwa wozichepesa,wonkhala pamozi na munthu aliyese elo akonda aliyense. Reply P.n.p.z May 12, 2018 All the dance balange at waliba Heath My presented Reply Patrick Mwale May 12, 2018 That’s our President showing some dancing skills,go ahead boss! we are behind you! Reply Wellington May 12, 2018 Injoy our father Reply Big tur May 13, 2018 That’s my President. Man of the people. You are full of humility, humbly and down to earth! Reply innocent May 12, 2018 Ndye ma dance yanasalako Reply Gabriel May 12, 2018 Anyway nayo iLife(even that is nice) BA president kkkkkk Reply Zachariah May 12, 2018 Nice One Ba Kateka Reply Fines Bulawayo May 12, 2018 Outdone himself bwanji? He is still a human being and an African at that. We Africans sing and dance all the time. We should not pick up some Liverpool snobbish mannerisms Reply McReveals May 12, 2018 Dance yama bosale……only a few men of calibre of an do that ka Reply Misheck shift May 12, 2018 wow dance yama bosale zoona let the man enjoy his work…..am proud of you mr president Reply Hebk May 12, 2018 Even in church pipo dance. Nothing wrong. Reply S.K'snistics May 12, 2018 kulatambilamofye ama dance cabe Reply Nicholas May 12, 2018 Balange Lungu pamaka Reply Hurry k May 12, 2018 We loves u Mr president so so much ECl blessings from God is with you so just let the dogs continue backtin Reply vusi Sithole May 12, 2018 that is nothing wrong with that, even jacob zuma used to that, dont mixt your hunger and you lezness with mr president E C Lungus happiness, viva lungu and pf Reply Austin May 12, 2018 Ungayende Kumunzi sooo Reply Dainessmpofu May 12, 2018 That ‘s my President l like it Reply Mazimayumu May 12, 2018 My president Reply Hatwiko May 12, 2018 Nothing wrong with th predident dancing.he was even holding ka kwacha to sowela the dance troup.thts the way to go..our kk dances even up to now at his age when hs happy.mufuna chabe munthu kunkhala okalipa ? Reply chisanga May 12, 2018 Kikikikikikiki jala nyatuchita batu ise Reply Pa Kamunga May 13, 2018 Only those who don’t know how to dance will be critical. Kwasa my man kwasa show them chimwemwe and kalukungu styles Reply Denso May 13, 2018 Ba lion mwakikwata diarrhoea mukwanwa. Are you a saint? Wait for your time not disrespect. Reply preacherman May 13, 2018 Thats my president showing the skill there. Cool. Reply Senzo Hadebe May 13, 2018 Dance yama gaster yaoneka mushe Reply daschise May 13, 2018 Mabwana ndimwe muliko Reply zeke man May 13, 2018 ???????? Mr Reply Shmateo May 13, 2018 O M G I LIKE DAT Reply Kule1 May 13, 2018 Ati pali ichi nechi nichisa apa. Ba velevele ba mwiine! Reply Sydney simulilo May 13, 2018 Dasi ya ba mwine Reply Shaka May 13, 2018 Enjoy life while alive, death is unpredictable . Reply Bee May 13, 2018 Dance yamu lolol Lol…. We live only once Reply Oscarmwale May 13, 2018 Yeeeee ine kunicita sooo!sela tushaneko. Reply Kambwili@yahoo.c May 13, 2018 Ba Chiluba FTJ, MHSRIP baele ba grandpa KK ati tamwayelala ukutoloka muletoloka. Bambi nika beer kalebomba. Ubushiku kulaluka fye ati iyoo bulwele mwaya naku SA. 