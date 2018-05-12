Teacher’s Union Boss Chides Journalists

Zambia National Union of Teachers (ZNUT) General Secretary Newman Bubala has accused journalists of blowing small issues out of proportion.

In reference to Teaching Service Commission Chairperson Stanley Mhango that “some teachers could neither read nor write”, Bubala blasted journalists that covered the ZNUT quadrennial conference in Kitwe of sensationalism.

He reminded journalists that they were once taught by a teacher and it was important that the teaching profession is regarded with respect and not with ridicule.

Bubala accused journalists of being excited whenever a teacher misbehaves without realising that it was the same teacher that taught them to write and read.

He said it is unfair to centre debates on the incompetence of one teacher in an effort to tarnish the image of the entire profession.

“I also want to appeal to journalists, am glad we have press men here, we have a situation where every single thing a teacher does it becomes news, surely you have no news? Have you ever seen a teacher who can’t read? You are a product of us, you speak English who taught you? What is this excitement about a teacher? Let us respect teachers, we have taught the world, Presidents, they came and didn’t know A and B,” the visibly angry Bubala lashed out.

He has further sounded a warning to teachers that are in the habit of tarnishing the teaching profession by engaging in bad activities 0f stern warning.

“I also want to appeal to you dear Teachers, because we have Teachers who want to bring us disrespect, let us not engage in these issues of molesting school girls and being drunk, let us protect this profession,” Bulala added.