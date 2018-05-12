Teacher’s Union Boss Chides Journalists

Zambia National Union of Teachers (ZNUT) General Secretary Newman Bubala has accused journalists of blowing small issues out of proportion.
In reference to Teaching Service Commission Chairperson Stanley Mhango that “some teachers could neither read nor write”, Bubala blasted journalists that covered the ZNUT quadrennial conference in Kitwe of sensationalism.
He reminded journalists that they were once taught by a teacher and it was important that the teaching profession is regarded with respect and not with ridicule.
Bubala accused journalists of being excited whenever a teacher misbehaves without realising that it was the same teacher that taught them to write and read.
He said it is unfair to centre debates on the incompetence of one teacher in an effort to tarnish the image of the entire profession.
“I also want to appeal to journalists, am glad we have press men here, we have a situation where every single thing a teacher does it becomes news, surely you have no news? Have you ever seen a teacher who can’t read? You are a product of us, you speak English who taught you? What is this excitement about a teacher? Let us respect teachers, we have taught the world, Presidents, they came and didn’t know A and B,” the visibly angry Bubala lashed out.
He has further sounded a warning to teachers that are in the habit of tarnishing the teaching profession by engaging in bad activities 0f stern warning.
“I also want to appeal to you dear Teachers, because we have Teachers who want to bring us disrespect, let us not engage in these issues of molesting school girls and being drunk, let us protect this profession,” Bulala added.
Musialela
Well spoken
Shachz
Mr Bubala, I thank you. Trs have been disrespected enough. Parents too should be responsible for shaping these to be ‘journalists.’
Shachz
Just because they call you a ‘journalist’ kwasamunafye icikanwa wa ambako Na ukubosa. Why didn’t you just stay at home so that who soever raised you taught you to become what you are today?
kennedy
there are alot of laspes in today’s journalism,no ethical,no professionalism,turnishing images of other professionals can only retard. development
Dickens
From the look of things it seems most journalists enjoy reporting the negative part of things in life…. They enjoy broadcasting peoples weaknesses, failures in societies…. Truthfully speaking i have not seen most of them with a successful life even after their retirement… Most of them they die early….i think there is something behind their profession….try to change guz.,
Shaka
Teaching is a noble profession, therefore they should be advised where they error not rebuked or denounced.
MBITA
TRUE
BMK
I think there is no sin commited by the journalism sector in this case. The ZNUT leader is taking that report personal. Journalists are there to inform the nation and should be respected for that.
The government has acknowledged that this problem is there in the teaching sector and why should we pretend that it does not exist? Infact this is not only in teaching service alone but in all government ministries. So leave the journalists alone and let us commend the government for acknowledging and promising to address this problem.
Augprina
BMK you better shut your highly disjointed mandibles. Respect teachers for God’s sake IDIOT!
Charles Mweene
Newton Bubalala ia perfectly correct in lambasting some of these colleagues! Wholesale condemnation of the Teaching profession I think is imature and irresponsible by who ever it is!To err is human and so let us learn not to ttivualise issues! Incidentally; which one of us; the concerned included WAS NOT TAUGHT by their UNDENIABLY illiterate not formally schooled parents,grandparents or greatparents and today to be acknowledged Scribes, Scholars
Charles Mweene
Typographical correction”Newman Bubala” NOT Newton Bubalala
Haluza Hagain
I thought that the statement came frm the same union leaders & not the journalists, the media just reported what you said. Shame on you Bubala!
pwepwe
no teacher can fail to read and write
Self nyokozi
Lets give respect to teachers, I have never seen a teacher who can not Read and write, if so how do learners be able to speak and write? U’ar there sited reading to what I have written because of a teacher. Shame on u.
Zachariah
Very True
Hotness
Respect teachers because they are key drivers of the country’s economy.
suntwe
Viva teacher viva!
cikalema
Intact most journalists have humble academic qualifications. The majority posses diplomas
Chri maseko
Teacher can never fail ,reading and writing are the main tools for this career .iwe chi reporter learn to listen when someone is speaking you are the same reporters without trace of your journalism with bought papers.muzipala mulilo not chusii
vusi Sithole
kikikiki! zambian’s teachers problm, its good i never did my school in zambia othewys.I was gng 2 b vry dal, i remember wen mr stenly muhango wen was a teacher at chunga high school, we take a child we come with frm south africa, he became so useless. govment tchers in are useless,
Charles Mweene
Vusi or whoever you claim to be; you undoubtedly cant be Zambian; what with your apparent failure to express yourself coherently( revisit your post),You obviously are not a product of any Zambian Government Teaching greats(who you unfortunately choose to disparage in your ill presented post)!Had you had the fortune of being tutored by a Zambian, any Zambian trained Teacher the tone of your post would have been more civil, respectful, coherent and maybe made a bit more sense! It never harmed one to check ones reasoning before engaging ones brain! Unfortunately your post is outright insulting and disrespectiful to Government as employer of the Teachers you so despise!
Ignorant
Vusi to me you sound & seem to be very dull, which south africa did you do your studies from?
Augprina
Iwe cikamba Sithole or whatever u are called u are useless! Who told u that u were supposed to be a Zambian for u to test the goodness of education if your foolish teachers in South Africa did not teach you well, is that the problem of Zambian teachers? Foolish man indeed, learn to appreciate where it is needed moreover u seem to be a dunderhead u stupid Chap FOOLISH!
Kennedy
Vusi you’re a total failure!!..a morally upright human being can never express himself in the manner in which you’ve came out to the buplic..infact you may even be a foreigner..
Augprina
Mweene thanks a lot u are indeed an African man indeed who is there to respect a fellow African effort in terms of educating others, thanks big MAN!!
Augprina
Even you Kennedy thanks original bro indeed!!
Mk
Let’s appreciate our teachers and love them. Teaching children is not easy.
Eukapo D
When a cow has complications during birth,you call a teacher,when you buy an electric appliance and fail to install it,you call a teacher,help your dunderhead child have atleast a future,you call a teacher,,teacher this teacher that,,teacher never taught you the broken English,its because of your failure to grasp from the teacher..higher offices dnt complain about teachers because they paid attention in class…as a teacher,when I see any C.E.O or any high ranked person In office, I consider myself as a one…that’s my product…respect teachers…even Jesus was Rabi (a teacher)
swana brown
Never insult our professional its all bcoz of a teacher that you ar able to read nd speak,therefore a teacher deserves respect.