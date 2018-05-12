Zambia’s U-20 AfCON Journey Begins

The Zambia Under-20 journey to Niger 2019 begins today on foreign soil when they face Rwanda away in Kigali in the second round first leg encounter.

Assistant coach Charles Bwale and his technical bench seem to have done enough work to be confident of a positive result.

Bwale and his bench will be hoping to reap the rewards of consistency after having bonded as a team from the 2017 Cosafa U17 project that reaped gold in Mauritius.

Most of the outstanding players from that crop form the fulcrum of the current U20 which should give the African champions a winning mentality.

Zambia played some friendly matches prior to heading to Kigali with a 1-0 win over Malawi and a 3-1 win over Silver Youth Sports Club.

Bwale is likely to line up Prince Bwalya in goal with Justin Mwanza and Benson Kolala taking up the full back positions while the central defence will have Kingsley Hakwiya and Christopher Katongo.

In the engine room Thomas Zulu will be the man to do the mop up while Muma Mumba should add some fluidity.

Skipper Prince Mumba could be the man to link play with a potent looking attack that may have Francisco Mwepu, Martin Njobvu and Lameck Banda.

Bwale could give the England based duo of Mwiya Malumo and Lifumpa Mwandwe a chance to test action.

Kickoff for the match is 15:00 hours with the two sides meeting next weekend in the return leg.

Winner over two legs will meet either Sudan or Burundi.

Zambia are the defending champions of the U20 Africa Cup of Nations after having won it on home soil in 2017.