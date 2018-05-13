NDC To Back UPND In Chilanga

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has thrown its weight behind the UPND in the Chilanga by-election.

NDC has advised it members to back the UPND’s controversial Charmaine Musonda in the June 5 by-election.

FULL STATEMENT:

For Immediate Release.

NDC to Support UPND in Chilanga.

Mufulira.12.05.2018.

The National Democratic Congress NDC will support the opposition UPND in the Chilanga race.

The Chilanga constituency parliamentary by election takes place on June 5 next month.

NDC Secretary General Mwenya Musenge has since urged all party members in lusaka province to go flat out and campaign for the UPND candidate Charmaine Musonda.

Mr. Musenge has however clarified that the party has not gotten into an alliance with the UPND.

He added that since the NDC is not jostling for the Chilanga seat, the only credible party to support in the race was the UPND.

Mr. Musenge has further disclosed that senior NDC members will soon join the upnd campaign team as they race to manda hill.

Mr. Musenge is confident that the UPND candidate for Chilanga will emerge victorious come polling day.

The NDC Secretary General has further restated the party’s quest to participate in all future parliamentary and local Government by elections country wide.

Last week, the NDC candidate for Chilanga failed to file in his nomination bid.

This was after the Electoral Commission of Zambia ECZ disqualified Edward Simfukwe on allegations that he had arrived late to file in his nomination papers.

Issued by: Misheck Moyo. NDC National Chairperson Media and Member of the Central Committee.