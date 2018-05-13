  1. Home
U20 Shine In Kigali

The Zambia Under-20 made good on their credentials with a 2-0 win over Rwanda away in Kigali.

Kafue Celtic striker Francisco Mwepu did justice to his family name by fallowing in his elder brother’s footsteps Enock with a virtuoso performance that saw him net a brace.

Rwanda who swept past Kenya in the last round could not find answers from a probing Zambia side that dealt them a blow before their home fans.

The African champions are fighting to earn the right to defend their title in Niger next year but have to negotiate their way through a difficult qualification process.

Zambia has to go past Rwanda before facing either Sudan or Burundi in the final qualifying round.

The Rwandese will be in Lusaka next Saturday in the second leg hoping to overcome a 2-0 deficit.

Assistant coach Charles Bwale had the luxury of two England based players with Wigan Athletics’ Mwiya Malumo making a cameo appearance in the dying minutes of the tie in Kigali while Lifumpa Mwandwe of Shrewsbury Town did not even make the line-up.

12 Comments

  1. Kanyenda Aaron

    Nice Under 20 God Will Make U Defend The Cup

    Reply

  2. ECL

    Go go Zambia we are behind you guys job Weldon, away from home beating the host even when they come home on Saturday do the same put two more goals. Let’s go Zambia

    Reply

  3. swana brown

    Proud of u boys keep up de spirit but why bringing someone from Europe to come nd bunch him?

    Reply

  4. Claps

    They are Zambians

    Reply

  5. Self nyokozi

    That’s a story which is needed to heard in our mother Zambia, congregation baice, Zambia gooooo and defend

    Reply

  6. Bruno mars the moonshine jungle

    marvellous.Thanks

    Reply

  7. Demutal

    Go bola go Zambian

    Reply

  8. Shachz

    Aba Abana aba! Like brother like brother!

    Reply

  9. P.n.p.z

    Thanks guys under 20

    Reply

  10. joshua mbewe

    I love u guyz .gooooo! Chipolopolo goooooo!!!

    Reply

  11. vernon

    go go zambia defend our cup and let our name stand

    Reply

  12. kondwelani

    Thanks guys u20

    Reply

