U20 Shine In Kigali

The Zambia Under-20 made good on their credentials with a 2-0 win over Rwanda away in Kigali.

Kafue Celtic striker Francisco Mwepu did justice to his family name by fallowing in his elder brother’s footsteps Enock with a virtuoso performance that saw him net a brace.

Rwanda who swept past Kenya in the last round could not find answers from a probing Zambia side that dealt them a blow before their home fans.

The African champions are fighting to earn the right to defend their title in Niger next year but have to negotiate their way through a difficult qualification process.

Zambia has to go past Rwanda before facing either Sudan or Burundi in the final qualifying round.

The Rwandese will be in Lusaka next Saturday in the second leg hoping to overcome a 2-0 deficit.

Assistant coach Charles Bwale had the luxury of two England based players with Wigan Athletics’ Mwiya Malumo making a cameo appearance in the dying minutes of the tie in Kigali while Lifumpa Mwandwe of Shrewsbury Town did not even make the line-up.