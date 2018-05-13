U20 Shine In Kigali

The Zambia Under-20 made good on their credentials with a 2-0 win over Rwanda away in Kigali.
Kafue Celtic striker Francisco Mwepu did justice to his family name by fallowing in his elder brother’s footsteps Enock with a virtuoso performance that saw him net a brace.
Rwanda who swept past Kenya in the last round could not find answers from a probing Zambia side that dealt them a blow before their home fans.
The African champions are fighting to earn the right to defend their title in Niger next year but have to negotiate their way through a difficult qualification process.
Zambia has to go past Rwanda before facing either Sudan or Burundi in the final qualifying round.
The Rwandese will be in Lusaka next Saturday in the second leg hoping to overcome a 2-0 deficit.
Assistant coach Charles Bwale had the luxury of two England based players with Wigan Athletics’ Mwiya Malumo making a cameo appearance in the dying minutes of the tie in Kigali while Lifumpa Mwandwe of Shrewsbury Town did not even make the line-up.
12 Comments
Kanyenda Aaron
Nice Under 20 God Will Make U Defend The Cup
ECL
Go go Zambia we are behind you guys job Weldon, away from home beating the host even when they come home on Saturday do the same put two more goals. Let’s go Zambia
swana brown
Proud of u boys keep up de spirit but why bringing someone from Europe to come nd bunch him?
Claps
They are Zambians
Self nyokozi
That’s a story which is needed to heard in our mother Zambia, congregation baice, Zambia gooooo and defend
Bruno mars the moonshine jungle
marvellous.Thanks
Demutal
Go bola go Zambian
Shachz
Aba Abana aba! Like brother like brother!
P.n.p.z
Thanks guys under 20
joshua mbewe
I love u guyz .gooooo! Chipolopolo goooooo!!!
vernon
go go zambia defend our cup and let our name stand
kondwelani
Thanks guys u20