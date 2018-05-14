RB Counsels Hichilema To Concede & Remain Open To Dialogue

Fourth Republican President Rupiah Banda has pleaded with opposition United Party for National Development to acknowledge that President Edgar Lungu is the Head of State as a first step toward dialogue.
President Banda who is a living testimony of shaking off election defeat said he had communicated to Hichilema even through his son Andrew (Banda) that there is no harm in meeting at the table with President Lungu.
The former President met with the board members of the Zambia Centre for Inter Party Dialogue and thanked them for keeping the dialogue agenda going.
He said that the Commonwealth should indicate whether they were in support of locally championed dialogue or not.
Banda said that there was no doubt that Zambia had a President in office and that everyone should get used to that fact.
He said that acknowledging that fact would help President Lungu accommodate everyone in the dialogue process.
The ZCID board has been meeting key national figures among them President Lungu, Dr Kenneth Kaunda and Banda as a prelude to implementing the national dialogue process.
