State House Clarifies Video Skewed To Suggest Pres. Lungu Is A Dictator

State House has moved to clarify an online video skewed to paint President Edgar Lungu as a dictator following remarks made light-heartedly during fundraising walk for the aged.
Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relation Amos Chanda said the remarks were made in jest.
He said the remarks were meant to discredit President Lungu by his detractors.
The clip was conveniently cut out to eliminate the context it was filmed when President Lungu apologized to motorists for having budged in the bus soliciting for donations for the aged at Cheshire Homes.
“He made a comment in jest to emphasize the apology that he was making for inconveniencing people on the road,” he said.
Chanda said there was nothing wrong President Edgar Lungu did by saying Zambians tolerated President Kaunda for 27 years.
31 Comments
