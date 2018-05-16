  1. Home
  2. Headlines
  3. Citizen’s View: Reflecting On Mayor Kalumba’s Death
Headlines

Citizen’s View: Reflecting On Mayor Kalumba’s Death

|

It is not wrong to criticise public offices or officers considering that they offer themselves to the public, but a funeral is a funeral.

There is no need to blame the public for their actions or words, used to express their disgust in the manner in which the deceased mayor conducted himself and the manner in which he oversaw the capital city of Zambia.

Whether he be in healthy condition or not, the public has the right to offer checks and balances in ensuring that our leaders fulfill the obligations of their office.

Although Mayor Wilson Kalumba failed to fulfill the obligations of his mandate, the public still has every right to express themselves on the untimely death of His Worship The Late Mayor of Lusaka.

It is not our duty as the public to ascertain his physical condition. We did however give him the ‘benefit of doubt’ to lead us despite any ailment he may have had.

Admittedly, Mayor Kalumba was a brave man in the midst of adversity. Lusaka faced the outbreak of cholera during his time, that in itself stands as proof. He still had three years to go before his term was to elapse, maybe things were going to change for the better during his administration.

Sadly, his untimely death has taken him away from fulfilling his election pledges.

18 Comments

  1. Joseph Musena

    May he soul rest in peace

    Reply

    • Hammer

      MHSRIEP
      as for LSK don’t blame the mayor blame the people spreading filthy everywhere expecting the mayor and the president to come and remove garbage we indiscriminately throw anyhow , no single government will ever make LSK clean and free of diseases unless us the people we change our mindset , let us learn to be clean and respect our city

      Reply

  2. Joseph Chibuye

    M.H.S.R.I.E.P

    Reply

  3. Claps James Mphande

    Mat his soul rest in peace. My mayor

    Reply

  4. Justin Tj

    M.H.S.R.I.P

    Reply

  5. mescash lagoon

    MHSRIP

    Reply

  6. Augprina

    Sad news indeed!

    Reply

  7. zeke man

    R.I.P

    Reply

  8. kasonde benson

    M.H.S.R.P

    Reply

  9. Kelvin Mako

    M.H.R.I.P

    Reply

  10. LABEL LEADER OF BOKO HARAM

    Condolences your worship the mayor

    Reply

  11. Big Brain

    May his soul rest in peace

    Reply

  12. aaronmukupwa

    rest in peace mr mayor

    Reply

  13. Geoffrey Bwamba Mwalya(GBM)

    MHSRIP

    Reply

  14. Madiba

    Rest in peace

    Reply

  15. Mr Peace

    I think it’s also prominent to have some information about these pipoz health before they are involved into such tasks.MHSRIP.

    Reply

    • MULONGOTI

      LEAVE ME OUT OF THIS IM BUSY HIDING BECAUSE OF MY MALAWIAN NATIONALITY LUNGU CAN ARREST ME ANYTIME

      Reply

  16. King-G

    May he so rest in peace

    Reply

Leave a Reply