Citizen’s View: Reflecting On Mayor Kalumba’s Death

It is not wrong to criticise public offices or officers considering that they offer themselves to the public, but a funeral is a funeral.
There is no need to blame the public for their actions or words, used to express their disgust in the manner in which the deceased mayor conducted himself and the manner in which he oversaw the capital city of Zambia.
Whether he be in healthy condition or not, the public has the right to offer checks and balances in ensuring that our leaders fulfill the obligations of their office.
Although Mayor Wilson Kalumba failed to fulfill the obligations of his mandate, the public still has every right to express themselves on the untimely death of His Worship The Late Mayor of Lusaka.
It is not our duty as the public to ascertain his physical condition. We did however give him the ‘benefit of doubt’ to lead us despite any ailment he may have had.
Admittedly, Mayor Kalumba was a brave man in the midst of adversity. Lusaka faced the outbreak of cholera during his time, that in itself stands as proof. He still had three years to go before his term was to elapse, maybe things were going to change for the better during his administration.
Sadly, his untimely death has taken him away from fulfilling his election pledges.
18 Comments
Joseph Musena
May he soul rest in peace
Hammer
MHSRIEP
as for LSK don’t blame the mayor blame the people spreading filthy everywhere expecting the mayor and the president to come and remove garbage we indiscriminately throw anyhow , no single government will ever make LSK clean and free of diseases unless us the people we change our mindset , let us learn to be clean and respect our city
Joseph Chibuye
M.H.S.R.I.E.P
Claps James Mphande
Mat his soul rest in peace. My mayor
Justin Tj
M.H.S.R.I.P
mescash lagoon
MHSRIP
Augprina
Sad news indeed!
zeke man
R.I.P
kasonde benson
M.H.S.R.P
Kelvin Mako
M.H.R.I.P
LABEL LEADER OF BOKO HARAM
Condolences your worship the mayor
Big Brain
May his soul rest in peace
aaronmukupwa
rest in peace mr mayor
Geoffrey Bwamba Mwalya(GBM)
MHSRIP
Madiba
Rest in peace
Mr Peace
I think it’s also prominent to have some information about these pipoz health before they are involved into such tasks.MHSRIP.
MULONGOTI
LEAVE ME OUT OF THIS IM BUSY HIDING BECAUSE OF MY MALAWIAN NATIONALITY LUNGU CAN ARREST ME ANYTIME
King-G
May he so rest in peace