Citizen’s View: Did Zambians Aggravate Mayor Kalumba’s Condition?

I never mocked this man. In fact I never mock people by playing practical jokes on or about them. Sleeping challenge, what what. I only joke with my personal friends and behbaikl know it’s about a friendship.
And I won’t condemn those who found it funny to mock the man. He was a very educated man more educated than me and he was accomplished.
I never gave him a chance to win the mayoral election despite being on the PF ticket.
But today am really touched. I can imagine all that calmness when people laughed at him and mocked him was his way or avoiding to fight back because he had a bigger battle to fight.
Condolences to his family to the PF and all Lusaka residents. May his loss leave each one of us better people and may his battles not be in vain.
Let’s name a motor rally after him since his last policy announcement was about motor racing.
Written by Oliver Shalala
Chintu Bakula2
May His Soul Rest In Peace
hasty
Comment Mhsrip
William Shiliya
May his soul rest in internal peace.
Sirre F Muntanga
This issue of praising someone after their demise should stop in our country.
Why didn’t you praise him when he was alive. Please people let’s stop this hypocrisy
PC
Thank you sirre f muntanga
The Chosen One
There’s absolutely nothing wrong in criticising someone when they’re not performing. Lusaka residents elected him and expected him to deliver which sadly, he didn’t. That said MHSRIP and condolences to the bereaved family.
zeke man
R.I.P
koswe
this man showwd the signs of sleeping sickness dew to the drugs he was taking. its sad that a life is lost but his bosses should have given him leave and attention to seek medical attention instead of letting him in office with the pressure of that office its possible one can give up life easily. mhsrip
Likukela Kota Ikafa
We grieve. RIP
Bk
May you rest in peace
Khuzwayo
Jokes are jokes but sad he’s died. MHSRIP
Benson Kampukwe
Peacefully good people die and leaves a very big gape to be filled. May your soul rest in Peace (mysrp)
Nyawu yakumawa
When big animals dies,a gape is seen really.
Geoffrey Bwamba Mwalya(GBM)
What a big blow to the city of Lusaka & the country at large! MHSRIP.
maston
Sory