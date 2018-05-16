  1. Home
  2. Headlines
  3. Citizen’s View: Did Zambians Aggravate Mayor Kalumba’s Condition?
Headlines

Citizen’s View: Did Zambians Aggravate Mayor Kalumba’s Condition?

|

I never mocked this man. In fact I never mock people by playing practical jokes on or about them. Sleeping challenge, what what. I only joke with my personal friends and behbaikl know it’s about a friendship.

And I won’t condemn those who found it funny to mock the man. He was a very educated man more educated than me and he was accomplished.

I never gave him a chance to win the mayoral election despite being on the PF ticket.

But today am really touched. I can imagine all that calmness when people laughed at him and mocked him was his way or avoiding to fight back because he had a bigger battle to fight.

Condolences to his family to the PF and all Lusaka residents. May his loss leave each one of us better people and may his battles not be in vain.

Let’s name a motor rally after him since his last policy announcement was about motor racing.

Written by Oliver Shalala

15 Comments

  1. Chintu Bakula2

    May His Soul Rest In Peace

    Reply

  2. hasty

    Comment Mhsrip

    Reply

  3. William Shiliya

    May his soul rest in internal peace.

    Reply

  4. Sirre F Muntanga

    This issue of praising someone after their demise should stop in our country.
    Why didn’t you praise him when he was alive. Please people let’s stop this hypocrisy

    Reply

  5. PC

    Thank you sirre f muntanga

    Reply

  6. The Chosen One

    There’s absolutely nothing wrong in criticising someone when they’re not performing. Lusaka residents elected him and expected him to deliver which sadly, he didn’t. That said MHSRIP and condolences to the bereaved family.

    Reply

  7. zeke man

    R.I.P

    Reply

  8. koswe

    this man showwd the signs of sleeping sickness dew to the drugs he was taking. its sad that a life is lost but his bosses should have given him leave and attention to seek medical attention instead of letting him in office with the pressure of that office its possible one can give up life easily. mhsrip

    Reply

  9. Likukela Kota Ikafa

    We grieve. RIP

    Reply

  10. Bk

    May you rest in peace

    Reply

  11. Khuzwayo

    Jokes are jokes but sad he’s died. MHSRIP

    Reply

  12. Benson Kampukwe

    Peacefully good people die and leaves a very big gape to be filled. May your soul rest in Peace (mysrp)

    Reply

  13. Geoffrey Bwamba Mwalya(GBM)

    What a big blow to the city of Lusaka & the country at large! MHSRIP.

    Reply

  14. maston

    Sory

    Reply

Leave a Reply