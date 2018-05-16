Lusaka Mayor Kalumba Dies

Lusaka Mayor Wilson Kalumba has died, the ruling Patriotic Front has confirmed.

According to the PF media outlets, Kalumba is suspected to have died of heart failure.

The officials state that the mayor battled the heart condition quietly.

During his official visit to Namibia in January 2018, Kalumba collapsed, and was admitted to hospital where he was given emergence treatment.

Kalumba hit the limelight when a picture of him dozing at an official function became a social media sensation.