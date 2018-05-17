Kagem Workers Down Tools

Workers at Kagem Emerald Mine in Lufwanyama have downed tools demanding a 50% salary increment.

Management at the emerald mine proposed a 9% salary increment which the unionised workers rejected resulting in withdrawing labour.

National Union of Miners and Allied Workers (NUMAW) National Treasurer Saul Simujika has said workers demanding a 50% salary increment walked out of a meeting as they were being addressed by union officials.

He has expressed disappointment that workers are treating union officials like their enemies despite them negotiating for their improved working conditions.

Simujika said despite failing to get the 50% salary, the union has managed to negotiate for medical discharge and education allowance.

He has appealed to the workers to get back to work and understand that Kagem emerald mine has not recorded favourable production in the last one year.

“It is unfortunate that workers are not respecting Union officials who have represented them for years.

“Walking out of a meeting is not a solution to solving the problem at hand, we have been discussing with management and we have seen that they have not recorded any favourable production in the last one year, that is why we settled at 9%, but besides that we have also negotiated for medical discharge and education allowance for our members,” said Simujika.