Kitwe Cop Arrested For Aiding Notorious Tokota Gang

Police in Kitwe have arrested a member of the anti-robbery squad for allegedly aiding members of a notorious gang called the Tokota boys.
The officers have allegedly been tipping members of the gang to evade police pursuits.
Copperbelt Police Chief Charity Katanga has confirmed that the police officer whose name has been withheld has been tipping off members of the notorious gang.
Katanga said the strategy used by the named cop has made it difficult for her officers to corner members of the gang on the wanted list.
She said the police are still looking for more members of the gang to put a close to gangs in Kitwe and other parts of the Copperbelt.
Katanga said the police officer is alleged to have been working with the gang for reasons yet to be established.
“We have arrested a police officer under the anti robbery squad for suspected tipping off members of a notorious gang Tokota boys. You are aware that we are still searching for more members of this gang and as police we are not leaving anything to chance,” she said.
So far 19 members of the gang are in police custody including a driver who took them to some place where they beat up one of their own members.
Tokota boys have been terrorising residents of Ndeke township in Kitwe but their activities have gone beyond the township in the recent past.
25 Comments
Chris B
Well done Charity please that fool who call himself an officer must be punished double the punishment slated to be mated out on these stupid people who do not deserve to live with the community anywere around the world.
Bruce ngosa
Well done
Claps James Mphande
They must stay long time in jail so that they learn a lesson on how to stay with other people. And that fool also himself police
Claps James Mphande
They must stay long time in jail so that they learn a lesson on how to stay with other people in the community. And that fool also called himself police officer should stay or forever for him
Claps James Mphande
They must stay long time in jail so that they learn a lesson on how to stay with other people. And that fool also call himself police officer should stay or life in prison,people are looking for criminals kansi police is one of them mumangeni nayeve adye binzi yosasa. …
Nkonkosheni
Teach them a lesson stupid young boy.
JR
Hey Officer Charity do you know that some group of tokota are here in chingola they stay in mikiloni and know them this is there namies k viper, fk2, jack power,kopala,domi dollar,………………..
PF
Dnt Realise Them.
Boma Isebenze Mwaami Apo!!!
Jopesi
We have suffered mwandi mwami!! !
zeke man
Just shoot them one by one
Eustace
There could be more to this than what meets the eye.govt should go down to the root cause & deal with it squarely & conclusively.otherwise we may jailed the so called Tokota Boys,but another group may resurface.
top blaze188
all thanks i give to the police.make them drink a 20ltr contain of water one by one
Weagans Kanubu
Wait till Part
PM
Well Done Officers.
fair access to land
some years ago a known officer used to run a gang of street kids in Northmead shopping area that terrorized people at night and grabbed cell phones from victims which would later be given to the officer.
It took one incidence when the street kids attacked someone who managed to overpower them and they ran away but he caught one of them who after a serious beating ,pleaded for his life and revealed that they were working for a certain officer. Disappointingly ,the officer was just transferred to another post nearby .
Even during the days of the Sene-Senes on the copperbelbelt , some officers in the flying squad used to tip the senegaleze whenever there was a planned clean-up operation.
We are proud of what the police command has done this time.
prince paul
may good Lord bless police…kill those so called tokota boys. they are evil. they are not Christian’s. they will NEVER repent.
Bro Epikaizo Rmc
Sentence Them To Life In Prison
TINTOZ
I Thought The MAILONI Brothers Were The Last Bad Seeds In Our Country…..Too Bad To Have The Rise Of Another ”Guided” Group.
MAILOS KENT.
That police officer deny him bail,fire him, & jail him with hard labour,afwile atampakale ukwiba,ngamwamuleka lwenu.
Sunta sunkutu
Well done. Ba jerabo seem to be in good books with govt, can’t they be used to round up ba Tokota? At least ba jerabo don’t commit atrocities .
CHISANGA
Comment Jail Them,by The Way That Office From the ant Robbery Could Be Hiding Something By So Dowing Gun Him Down Pleas! Please! Chipuba Sana.
laxy
dnt let em out aba bakaboke batupesha namano yabo ayabola
Slim
Punish them
prince paul
May good Lord Christ Jesus bless you Officer Charity…please teach those tokota boys a very exallent lesson so that other crimal practices will learn from it.
mjay z
Its about time mwebantu!!…
We never used to have these incidents way back..
Its time to put this unrest to a stand still!
Thank you ba charity,mwabombeni!