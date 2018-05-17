Kitwe Council Shuts Illegal Taxi Rank

Kitwe City Council has closed down the illegal Noah taxi station along Oxford Road to create enough passage for motorists in the area.

The local authority is struggling to control the increased number of mushrooming Noah and Taxi Stations in the district.

Kitwe Mayor Christopher Kang’ombe said space has been created inside Oxford Bus Station to accommodate some Noah buses in Kitwe.

“In an effort to accommodate registered Noah buses currently operating at MTN and opposite Pie City in Town centre, we have spent the last two weeks trying to create space at Oxford Bus Station (commonly called Salvage Yard),” Kang’ombe said.

He had appealed to both Rosa bus operators and Noah bus drivers to agree to the proposal to co-existence as space has been created.

However, the decision has not pleased some Noah and Taxi Drivers who have complained of congestion in the created station.

The change is being piloted with a possibility of being cemented should all the parties agree to the council’s decision.