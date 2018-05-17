Lady Cop Wins Admiration for her Wet Job

Pictures of a lady police officer have gone viral after she went on with her duties controlling traffic despite the heavy rain.
The lady police officer who was not even in protective clothing took charge of proceedings on the junction of Lumumba and Ben Bella road in Lusaka.
An online call for her promotion has gained momentum.
46 Comments
Edward
Sorry Sorry Bwana
TBk
Promote her
Claps James Mphande
Sis u are good other police can’t was
Claps James Mphande
Sis u are good other police can’t waste there time to control traffic with that rain but u insisted to do so job Weldon u deserve to be promoted.🇿🇲🇿🇲🇿🇲🇿🇲🇿🇲🇿🇲🇿🇲🇿🇲🇿🇲🇿🇲🇿🇲
DYD
Very committed officer indeed.
mescash lagoon
Congrats
Eddie Kapambwe
Not ati Boma sinatipase ma raincoats, when u claim to b Boma. CONGRATS to this female officer. THE CALL OF DUTY.
Trust lunar
Very committed, madam people can depends on you !!
Eukapo D
…….When duty calls…….
Deserves recognition and acknowledgement
mulase
Mr I.G pliz promote this young lady.
Nkonkosheni
Very comited lady u need 2 be promoted.
TINTOZ
I guess there was no corruption involved when she was getting into this service nowanda she is doing it with all heartedly…
Does it matter?
You are right
Joseph Chibuye
Patriotism is vital for the growth and sustainability as well as other economic, social and political affairs of a country.
PF
Wow!
Salary Has Been Multiplied.
Bondema
Mubikileniko intepe alishiba ico aingilile ncito.
Kaputa Analyst
Hardworking is a pride of a hard worker.
Thank the lady for the job well done otherwise there were to be accidents.
Richard mubita
What a committed officer, she must be promoted.
PM
Very Good Indeed.
Banda music
Indeed that officer deserves to be promoted.
Steven moyo
I salute you madam . really you deserve a promotion or a labour day award
mr sikuka
she is a hero…. risking her life to do her job imagine being hit by a buy or lightening. she a hero send me her details
Lewis
Congratulation to yo job you did,
DESIRE ZIMBA
That police officer must be awarded with the promotion….
…those are the people we need in the society.
Uncle Bizzo
Promotion is needed to encourage other officers to do their works professionally
Philso
Shikwele madam officer. Balange nchito. Keep it up sis.
Kipushi dobo
Madam worry not ,,,soon will scan trojan horse and install new boot sector
Steven moyo
The police officer has just been promoted from constable to sergeant. Congratulations
Uncle Bizzo
Gud news she deserves it
Joseph Musena
She is a hard working police officers. Promote her
Sianga Musialela
A very hard working officer indeed.
jairos chipasha
Congratulations and keep on working hard
Shikantwa
Clever rains won’t kill you…
Skb
If you don’t promote her, what kind of officer do you recognise at ZP? Please carry on officer!!! You are a shining example commitment and hard wo.rk. You deserve your promotion.
brain Luhana
The Lady Police officer has done fabulous job commitment.
I wish all the other Government officials take the same commitment.
Mainly Immigration for File no C-091/14 and
C-092/14
zobreego
this is excellent . congrats she is super. other should emulate. we have police officers busy on whatsap when traffic is killing us. let police go flat out in all roads controlling traffic. not just catching minibuses. IG lead by example and control traffic then others will follow. we need people like her.
Aphi's
She deserve to be promoted
Geoffrey Bwamba Mwalya(GBM)
Good job
Habakkuk
She deserves so things well done mama
Habakkuk
She deserves something well done mama for the work
Barotseland
What a hard worker but check her pay slip at the month end its amasese ( somebody’s change) Sure these officers n
Do work extra hours with little at the month end.
Barotseland
I always see Traffic officers in rain coats and don’t know why she left her coat behind .She deserves a day off
chris
We know that rain season is over,but coz of weather change,she did not abandon her duty post.well done sis.
Moses ngoma
Please promote her
Maybin
That’s being patriotic and hard work for the nation,,nothing more than this. Boma mulanganepo.
Shaka
Comment reserved.