Lady Cop Wins Admiration for her Wet Job

Pictures of a lady police officer have gone viral after she went on with her duties controlling traffic despite the heavy rain.

The lady police officer who was not even in protective clothing took charge of proceedings on the junction of Lumumba and Ben Bella road in Lusaka.

An online call for her promotion has gained momentum.

  1. Edward

    Sorry Sorry Bwana

  2. Claps James Mphande

    Sis u are good other police can’t was

  3. Claps James Mphande

    Sis u are good other police can’t waste there time to control traffic with that rain but u insisted to do so job Weldon u deserve to be promoted.🇿🇲🇿🇲🇿🇲🇿🇲🇿🇲🇿🇲🇿🇲🇿🇲🇿🇲🇿🇲🇿🇲

  4. DYD

    Very committed officer indeed.

  5. mescash lagoon

    Congrats

  6. Eddie Kapambwe

    Not ati Boma sinatipase ma raincoats, when u claim to b Boma. CONGRATS to this female officer. THE CALL OF DUTY.

  7. Trust lunar

    Very committed, madam people can depends on you !!

  8. Eukapo D

    …….When duty calls…….
    Deserves recognition and acknowledgement

  9. mulase

    Mr I.G pliz promote this young lady.

  10. Nkonkosheni

    Very comited lady u need 2 be promoted.

  11. TINTOZ

    I guess there was no corruption involved when she was getting into this service nowanda she is doing it with all heartedly…

  12. Joseph Chibuye

    Patriotism is vital for the growth and sustainability as well as other economic, social and political affairs of a country.

  13. PF

    Wow!
    Salary Has Been Multiplied.

  14. Bondema

    Mubikileniko intepe alishiba ico aingilile ncito.

    Reply

    • Kaputa Analyst

      Hardworking is a pride of a hard worker.
      Thank the lady for the job well done otherwise there were to be accidents.

  15. PM

    Very Good Indeed.

  16. Banda music

    Indeed that officer deserves to be promoted.

  17. Steven moyo

    I salute you madam . really you deserve a promotion or a labour day award

  18. mr sikuka

    she is a hero…. risking her life to do her job imagine being hit by a buy or lightening. she a hero send me her details

  19. Lewis

    Congratulation to yo job you did,

  20. DESIRE ZIMBA

    That police officer must be awarded with the promotion….
    …those are the people we need in the society.

  21. Uncle Bizzo

    Promotion is needed to encourage other officers to do their works professionally

  22. Philso

    Shikwele madam officer. Balange nchito. Keep it up sis.

  23. Kipushi dobo

    Madam worry not ,,,soon will scan trojan horse and install new boot sector

  24. Steven moyo

    The police officer has just been promoted from constable to sergeant. Congratulations

  25. Joseph Musena

    She is a hard working police officers. Promote her

  26. Sianga Musialela

    A very hard working officer indeed.

  27. jairos chipasha

    Congratulations and keep on working hard

  28. Shikantwa

    Clever rains won’t kill you…

  29. Skb

    If you don’t promote her, what kind of officer do you recognise at ZP? Please carry on officer!!! You are a shining example commitment and hard wo.rk. You deserve your promotion.

  30. brain Luhana

    The Lady Police officer has done fabulous job commitment.

    I wish all the other Government officials take the same commitment.

    Mainly Immigration for File no C-091/14 and
    C-092/14

  31. zobreego

    this is excellent . congrats she is super. other should emulate. we have police officers busy on whatsap when traffic is killing us. let police go flat out in all roads controlling traffic. not just catching minibuses. IG lead by example and control traffic then others will follow. we need people like her.

  32. Aphi's

    She deserve to be promoted

  33. Geoffrey Bwamba Mwalya(GBM)

    Good job

  34. Habakkuk

    She deserves so things well done mama

  35. Habakkuk

    She deserves something well done mama for the work

  36. Barotseland

    What a hard worker but check her pay slip at the month end its amasese ( somebody’s change) Sure these officers n
    Do work extra hours with little at the month end.

  37. Barotseland

    I always see Traffic officers in rain coats and don’t know why she left her coat behind .She deserves a day off

  38. chris

    We know that rain season is over,but coz of weather change,she did not abandon her duty post.well done sis.

  39. Moses ngoma

    Please promote her

  40. Maybin

    That’s being patriotic and hard work for the nation,,nothing more than this. Boma mulanganepo.

  41. Shaka

    Comment reserved.

