Pilato Returns and Arrested by Police

Musician Chama Fumba popularly known as Pilato has ended his four month self-imposed exile and walked straight into an arrest by police at the airport.

Pilato arrived around 15:30 hours and was immediately arrested by plain clothed police officers who whisked him away.

He was welcomed at the airport by political commentator and rights activist Laura Miti before law enforcement officers arrested him.

The duo with two others are in court for their alleged illegal assembly over their protest on the $42 million fire tenders.

Pilato fled the country in January alleging that his life was in danger on account of having received death threats.