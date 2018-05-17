  1. Home
  2. Headlines
  3. Pilato Returns and Arrested by Police
Headlines

Pilato Returns and Arrested by Police

|

Musician Chama Fumba popularly known as Pilato has ended his four month self-imposed exile and walked straight into an arrest by police at the airport.

Pilato arrived around 15:30 hours and was immediately arrested by plain clothed police officers who whisked him away.

He was welcomed at the airport by political commentator and rights activist Laura Miti before law enforcement officers arrested him.

The duo with two others are in court for their alleged illegal assembly over their protest on the $42 million fire tenders.

Pilato fled the country in January alleging that his life was in danger on account of having received death threats.

20 Comments

  1. Typ

    Yay ayah ayah wawa wa ba chama mwaikatwa

    Reply

    • Hammer

      Laura receiving him at the airport !! Are they related? I see it as a planned show and I am going to spend a whole week hearing about Miti and group yapping about this arrest.

      Reply

  2. TINTOZ

    Why Are His Other Friends Not Arrested Too?Why Him Alone?

    Reply

    • Kampeni

      Friends are not arrested because they did not run away. He ran away alone.

      Reply

  3. PM

    Sad News.

    Reply

  4. chisanga

    Mr pilato I like u so much don’t way about only god who nose go go chimubabani bavikhala stupid oky osakhabako pali pilato okay maindyoti stupid oky

    Reply

  5. victor

    I told u koswe mupoto is not a good song, try to diss slap Dee or macky 2 or other rappers, not the president my friend. during mwanawasa we had Petersen but were is him? did he continue arguing with the president no but u be coz u are stubborn, I now people influenced u but now u will be eating beans alone. am not saying this just becoz ati I hate u, no I love u and I will be praying for u

    Reply

  6. Doris

    OK

    Reply

  7. fair access to land

    That song of his was devicive and promoting hate. His sponsors could not sustain his upkeep from his hiding place.Now its time to exculpate himself.
    We advise musicians to sing songs that unite our people .

    Reply

  8. FYOTOTO

    respect is the key whenever you are

    Reply

  9. Stevo

    When someone is chosen as a leader pliz respect him/her because its God who choose leaders through us.

    Reply

  10. Wilsonmunsaka01@gmail. com

    I like Pilato plz dont arrested

    Reply

  11. Maxiwena Maxinal

    U re not even ashamed of yourself officer he has no crime, he is just apolitician singer

    Reply

  12. mulase

    Uuuh koma azaziba yesu Mu jele ndaba boma ni boma.Pilato uza Lapila mwana.Wish u all the best “kolwe mumunda”as u defend yourself.

    Reply

  13. jairos chipasha

    Everything happens for a purpose

    Reply

  14. King john ii

    Kanyon kochengela kamagwidwa kukamwa, kkkkkkk awe suwa

    Reply

  15. Kafwimbi

    Chama fumpa why………
    Did u take long to return if u didn’t have a case why……

    Reply

  16. ba general

    Ba kolwe imwe pilato says the truth through his songs..

    Reply

    • Given

      People Of Zambia Pilato Has No Offence Or Crime To Any One Including The Head Of State Just Released Him.

      Reply

  17. Claps James Mphande

    Ba pilato ubututu ahhhhh u are just following what your stupid leader is telling u lobe,nizako, uzanyaaaaaaa

    Reply

Leave a Reply