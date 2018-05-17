Police Command Promotes ‘Wet’ Cop

The lady cop who got social media buzzing with her rain sodden body as she directed traffic on the Lumumba/Ben Bella junction in Lusaka has been promoted.

Constable Charity Nanyangwe has been promoted to sergeant by the police command for her heroic act.

Zambia Police Director of Administration Lombe Kamukoshi decorated Nanyangwe.

It was one rare moment that Zambians used the power of social media for a just cause.