Police Command Promotes ‘Wet’ Cop

The lady cop who got social media buzzing with her rain sodden body as she directed traffic on the Lumumba/Ben Bella junction in Lusaka has been promoted.
Constable Charity Nanyangwe has been promoted to sergeant by the police command for her heroic act.
Zambia Police Director of Administration Lombe Kamukoshi decorated Nanyangwe.
It was one rare moment that Zambians used the power of social media for a just cause.
6 Comments
deigon
People’s voices have been heard. Thank you ZP command.
Shaka
Give praise where it is due.
mjay z
Now thats true dedication!!👏👏
Congratulations madam!
Shone romesh
The way social has worked for the first time to promote this cop let social media work again on the issues of keep lusaka clean campaign the city is again stated to look dirty we need 24 hours police service. People have stated again selling in the streets and again simoson building is a mess gabbage is all over just find time to come and supervise this place u will be disapointed
Philso
The listening IG has done it. Congrats to both the IG and madam Nanyangwe.
Philso
Congrats to both the IG and madam officer.