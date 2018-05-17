Of Police Officer, Rains And Traffic Control

In Journalism school, we were taught that a picture tells thousands words and true to those words, the picture of a Police officer, a woman for that matter controlling traffic in the midst of rains tells me many things.
Firstly, apart from the traffic section being ranked one of the most corrupt ‘free’ department of the Police security wings, yes, corrupt free if you know what I mean, there are still souls which go beyond their call of duty to render selfless service to the public.
Then there is this aspect of climate change which speaks to the public that it is no longer business as usual when Zambians knew the months for the rainy season.
But the picture also exposes our lack of interest in weather as we dress up to go for work or should we blame our Meteorological department for lack of pro-activeness to inform the public about the weather pattern for the day?
Don’t argue, like Diamond TV Zambia has a weather segment in its News Bulletin at 8 PM, I have been to countries where the Meteorological department is in the forefront of sponsoring weather bulletins and they do that every day.
But assuming that all the above was met, the question that begs an answer is WHY WAS the procurement OF UNIFORMS done without consideration for rain coats?
My humble appeal to the Police procurement department or is it the Ministry of Home Affairs is to include rain coats in the procurement of Police uniforms because whether rain or sun shine, Police officers are expected to perform their duties.
Assuming in the midst of rains, some criminals had attacked a bank and were helping themselves to cash, should Police sit back because they lack rain coats?
To the Lusaka City Council, can those who worked on the drainage system in the central business district of Lusaka go back as rainy water still cannot find itself away from the roads that is what the pictures are telling me.
To the Police officer, of course the Police command will say woman police officer, who braved the rains without a rain coat to control traffic, it is; bravo!*
*George Chomba is a seasoned Zambian journalists with extensive experience in covering political, economics and human interest stories.
Eukapo D
Well articulated
Hammer
Each weather has a dressing code ! Did Chomba leave home with an umbrella and a rainy coat yesterday!!! Me I didn’t it and when the rains started I started running towards a shelter and waited till the rains stopped ! Since you are a journalist tell me how many people were ready for that rain! The lady police is courageous and deserves attention ! If this Chomba wanted to make an impact he was to go to the meteorological department to find out how they missed this . The rest is cheap talk we have seen police in rainy coats before .
Anthony lukhelo
Stop being stupid on reality ,, one concerned citizen giving a free advice and there you busy rubbishing up at meaningless ,,,asebenza what??? Gvt is govt …c’on don’t just support anyhow
Jopesi
He should be promoted
victor
I think the government should do something, Ba Mai Ba Nana zona, awe
Claps James Mphande
She have to be promoted coz were are the men’s.
Demutal
True she needed to up
Mambala
Ba George Chomba you claim to be a journalist of sorts but you write FAKE (ala The Donald) news. If you had cared to do just a little research, you would have discovered that they actually do have very good quality rain coats. It may be that she, like most citizens, was caught unawares by the rains – Where is the Met Dept? Otherwise good work attitude to the Woman Police Officer for her selfless attitude!
Junior Lordgamer
Kipushi dobo
Joseph David
she is working, don’t blame the government.
mawema
Hard working lady
Steven moyo
Good news, this police officer has been elevated from constable to sergeant. Well deserved promotion.
OP
Sianga Musialela
Police are trained to be prepared for all eventualities therefore the officer was just doing her job! Because come rain or not a police has to perform.I should she just forgot to a raincoat when
Sianga Musialela
She forgot to carry a rain coat
Big Brain
As for me, I blame the Meteorological Dt for failing to forecast the heavy rains. Mind u we are not rain season that we should be carrying rain aparels. The police officer deserves a promotion for her hard working.
Alex
In Zambia we like to talk sometimes even when it does not make sense. The police can not be blamed because the police woman had no raincoat yesterday. Who knew that it would rain yesterday. The rain season is over, even if the Met department said it was going to rain who would have believed them especially also that there report is always full of errors even in the rain season. Kudos to the woman police officer not many would do that.
EDWIN NAWA
Gentlemen our social media is good people should not abuse it. some people are busy insulting even high ranking officials. Can we stop leaders.
Barotseland
I conquer with you Sianga Musialela every Traffic Officer has a rain coat maybe she forgot or didn’t know that it will rain .
Does it matter?
She is a real Zambian, imagine if we had 60% people like her in the top 30????
Alfred Munyeme
How one rainy may afternoon changed a traffic police woman’s life in Zambia. BBC, from our own correspondent. Just thinking.
Shaka
She had an ace up her sleeve. When it is raining and you have no raincoat, stand under a shelter, unless there is traffic jam and resume your duties after.