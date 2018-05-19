Zambia U-20 Host Rwanda At Nkoloma

  1. Home
The Zambia Under-20 will aim to finish off the junior wasps of Rwanda when the two sides meet in the Niger 2019 Africa Cup of Nations second round, second leg encounter at Nkoloma Stadium today (Saturday).

Zambia carries a 2-0 cushion from the first leg that was played in Kigali last week but will have to play to their full strength with the buzz around the U20 very loud among Zambian fans.

Assistant coach Charles Bwale has been psyching his charges ahead of the encounter with top marksman Francisco Mwepu who netted a brace in the first leg expected to lead the attack alongside Wigan Athletic product Mwiya Malumo.

Malumo has been making a strong case in challenging for a starting berth after having made a cameo appearance in the dying minutes of the first leg.

Bwale will still have to make a decision on who gets a nod on Zesco United’s Lameck Banda and Nchanga Rangers’ hot prospect Martin Njobvu.

Skipper Prince Mumba will be part of a triumvirate in midfield that will have Thomas Zulu and Muma Mumba as the other pillars.

The backline will have the telepathic pair of Kingsley Hakwiya and Christopher Katongo with Justin Mwanza and Benson Kolala completing the set that pits Prince Bwalya in goal.

The Rwandese will be banking on their decent home away record that helped them dump Kenya in the last round with skipper Prince Buregeya key to their cause.
Winner over two legs will qualify to the third and final round where they will meet either Sudan or Burundi to book a ticket to Niger.

Zambia are the defending champions after having won the trophy on home soil in 2017 with the template for junior teams proving a success so far.

Kickoff for the match is at 15:00 hours with tickets selling at the venue (Nkoloma Stadium).
Open wing tickets are fetching a K20 charge while VIP entry is at K100.

Pay television channel Superport will beam the match live.

(Source: FAZ Media)

