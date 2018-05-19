Zambia U-20 Host Rwanda At Nkoloma

The Zambia Under-20 will aim to finish off the junior wasps of Rwanda when the two sides meet in the Niger 2019 Africa Cup of Nations second round, second leg encounter at Nkoloma Stadium today (Saturday).
Zambia carries a 2-0 cushion from the first leg that was played in Kigali last week but will have to play to their full strength with the buzz around the U20 very loud among Zambian fans.
Assistant coach Charles Bwale has been psyching his charges ahead of the encounter with top marksman Francisco Mwepu who netted a brace in the first leg expected to lead the attack alongside Wigan Athletic product Mwiya Malumo.
Malumo has been making a strong case in challenging for a starting berth after having made a cameo appearance in the dying minutes of the first leg.
Bwale will still have to make a decision on who gets a nod on Zesco United’s Lameck Banda and Nchanga Rangers’ hot prospect Martin Njobvu.
Skipper Prince Mumba will be part of a triumvirate in midfield that will have Thomas Zulu and Muma Mumba as the other pillars.
The backline will have the telepathic pair of Kingsley Hakwiya and Christopher Katongo with Justin Mwanza and Benson Kolala completing the set that pits Prince Bwalya in goal.
The Rwandese will be banking on their decent home away record that helped them dump Kenya in the last round with skipper Prince Buregeya key to their cause.
Winner over two legs will qualify to the third and final round where they will meet either Sudan or Burundi to book a ticket to Niger.
Zambia are the defending champions after having won the trophy on home soil in 2017 with the template for junior teams proving a success so far.
Kickoff for the match is at 15:00 hours with tickets selling at the venue (Nkoloma Stadium).
Open wing tickets are fetching a K20 charge while VIP entry is at K100.
Pay television channel Superport will beam the match live.
(Source: FAZ Media)
51 Comments
Banda Joshua
chi polo polo Boyz twalawina
KADYANKAZI
Ok.
Banda Joshua
Zambia 5 vs Rwanda 0
Joseph
All the best chipolopolo
Chamajohn
Go Zambia go! Nibola nalesa go ahead with the same spirit of winning.
mwansa
Go Zambia go z3-r0
Chisha Joseph
Go Zambia go tulewina
sim1
Know what you’re writing, the game 15:00hrs is it today or tomorrow. Reporters of today ku wayawaya fye.
DENNIS
hello BA sim ready from the top it say says today in brackets sataday
Ackford Phiri
Go! Zambia Goo!!
CROSS B
Go go Zambia
preacherman
My production is that zambia chipolopolo will win 2 zero.
preacherman
I mean My pridiction is that zambia chipolopolo will win 2 zero.
Cox
All th best junior chipolopolo
INTERNATIONAL
Keep it up boys & work extra hard bcoz if u managed 2 win dem at their backyard, De same thing can happen here at our home as well.
Gabriel
All the best Zambia
Uncle Bizzo
Red Arrows vs Forest Rangers game, when will it be played?
Hotness
All the best guys,z2 r1
Uncle Bizzo
Sim 1 its you who doesn’t know what you’re reading, read the article from top to bottom not the opposite
TINTOZ
ZAMBIA 2 And The Visiting Side 1
GM
Go Zambia,go balangeni skill
B1
U20 alwz win Z3 vs R1
Claps James Mphande
Beat them home and away boys we will be in nkholoma stadium today, God bless you
Mukomango Mwansa
Only GOD almighty knows
moses zulu
Today ready well Again
Self nyokozi
Wishing u all the best.
Kigzee
I trust U20 than any national team. With no doubt dey will win.
MK3 power
Ello we shall win them go z go and score more goals
MK3 power
Let’s shut them guys
KALUMA.
Zambia 1 Rwanda 2
MK3 power
Zambia ni nsimbi
Chalilowa
5-0
Nick2
Do sum thing guyz u HV my support
Joseph
All the very best boys
P.n.p.z
Zambia gooo 3—1
Ackim chilious
Zambia balange ukuteya bola ,vuvuzela ; don’t worry and I won’t worry
Zambia 2- Rwanda 0
Nalishebo Mwale
Go Zambia Go!!!!! Zambia 3:Rwanda 1.
Gift Kachama
Chipolopolo all the way.make them feel the heat guys.we are winning 2de.goaaaaaaall zambia 4-0 rwanda
KANABESA
GOD HAS GIVEN US A CHANCE ITS Z 3 R 1
GENIOUS SOGOLA WA (PF)JERE
Mwiya malumo will score 1 goal
mainza ng'andu
Zambia 1-0 Rwanda
Good luck u-20
chola
zambia 2 -0
breezy bwoy
We dd i
Edmund
This team is useless especially the striking force and even the coaches playing 90 minutes without a substitute
PF
we love u guyz.
go!!! go 4wad u~20 zam!!!
3~0
Kajaba first
Go z go z 2 r0
Esaya PK Mseteka
Go Zambia go!!!
danny
Go guys
edwine handz
Go zambia shall them wat we ar made of
Zambia 4vs0 Rwanda
laxy
congrates guys,i wish u al de best to de nxt level n let dem dance our tune,,,,,! mwabombeni guys!!!!
Benny
Alanaimwe improve technology the match ended long long hours ago but still no news pliz improve